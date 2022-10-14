Saturday is Día del Salchichón, celebrating Malaga's unique sausage Organised by the Mesa del Salchichón de Málaga and Sabor a Málaga, the event will showcase innovations as well as the origin of the Malaga sausage

The Cervezas Victoria brewery on Avenida de Velázquez, near the airport in Malaga, is hosting an event focused on the popular Malaga salchichón this Saturday, 15th October.

The Malaga-made sausage is unique for its soft texture due to the fact that it is cured for barely ten days, and its high moisture content of around 55 percent, which makes this salchichón a different and characteristic product of Malaga. It is also manufactured using traditional methods.

This is the 5th Malaga Salchichón Day and the event will include tastings in which the origin and history of this popular product of Malaga gastronomy will be revealed. The event will start at 12pm and will also include a cocktail party and tapas prepared by renowned Malaga chefs.