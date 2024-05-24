Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Skewered sardines roasting over hot coals. SUR
Food and drink

Sample some of the Costa del Sol's iconic 'espetos' and vote for the best

This year, forty-four restaurants along the coast in Malaga province are taking part in SUR's competition to find the finest sardines on skewers, which runs until 9 June

Emilio Morales / SUR

Malaga

Friday, 24 May 2024, 14:04

Compartir

That you can only eat the Costa del Sol's famous 'espetos' (skewered sardines cooked over glowing embers) in the summer months is pure exaggeration, as most of us could eat such a tasty dish as that any time of the year. However, there is an explanation as to why the months with no 'r' in them are the best months to order sardines. Put simply, they are better. It has to do with the plankton that sardines eat. Summer is when sardines have a higher fat content thanks to their primary food source being in greater supply, which greatly enhances the flavour and aroma of their flesh and is best eaten with your fingers.

In Malaga city there are many options for a good skewer of sardines, a dish that ranges in price from 3 to 6 euros and, starting from today, the competition to find the best espeto in the province begins.

To celebrate this iconic Malaga dish and the skill that goes into cooking the perfect sardine, the Ruta del Espetos is held in the province every year, organised by Malaga en la Mesa and Diario SUR and sponsored by the Diputación Provincial and Sabor a Málaga, with the support of Cruzcampo and the Chiringuitos de Málaga association.

This year, forty-four restaurants along the Costa del Sol are taking part in this competition which runs until 9 June. Customers who vote for their favourite espeto will be entered into a draw to win vouchers that can be used in one of the establishments chosen by the organiser. To take part, all you have to do is sample the espetos at the venues on the list and score them from 1 to 10 on the official page of the competition: https://rutadelespeto.diariosur.es

