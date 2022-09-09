Sabor a Málaga food brand feria returns to Torremolinos The four-day fair offered a variety of local agri-food products, along with demonstrations by some of the area's top chefs and confectioners

More than 40 producers from all over the province of Malaga came together to celebrate the Sabor a Málaga Feria, which stopped off in Torremolinos last weekend.

The producers, many of which were family-run businesses, came from towns and villages such as Antequera, Pizarra, Arriate, Coín, Alhaurín el Grande, Casabermeja, Ardales and Yunquera.

The food fair was opened by Mayor of Torremolinos Margarita del Cid, who said that the market was "the town's most important gastronomic event".

The market offered a variety of the province's agri-food products, along with cooking demonstrations given by some of the area's top chefs.

Hundreds of locals and visitors enjoyed the four-day event held in the recently refurbished Plaza La Nogalera, which promoted local wine and beer, olive oil, goat's cheese, hams, blood sausage and chorizo, coffee, honey, artisan cakes and chocolates and preserves.

More than twice as many producers participated in this year's edition of the fair, which also offered a special wine-tasting marquee which was hosted by several local wineries, including Quitapenas, Victoria Ordoñez, Málaga Virgen and Pérez Hidalgo.

There was also an area promoted by Cervezas Victoria, which offered its popular beers to raise funds for the Torremolinos soup kitchen, Emaus.

The event also gave visibility to some of the area's top chefs, including the executive chef from Starlite, who featured recipes based on the Tomate Huevo de Toro, a large tomato which is a specialty in the Guadalhorce Valley region.

Other live cooking demonstrations were offered by Juan Jovan, the chef of the Uppery Club (Malaga); Cristina Domínguez, who presented delicacies from the menu of the Caléndula Restaurant (Torremolinos); and Alonso from Plantomed (Yunquera), who gave demonstrations on the cultivation and use of medicinal and aromatic plants in cooking.

Artisan chocolate

One of the most popular stands was that of the confectioner, Mayte Sánchez from Maychoco, a small artisan chocolate workshop located in Vélez Málaga. The producer, who received first prize in the International Chocolate Awards in 2020, offered tastings of handmade chocolate such as white chocolate with lavender and lemon, and sugar-free milk chocolate with almonds.

The main objective of the Sabor a Málaga brand is to unify the highest quality products in the province under a global image. The brand was launched in 2011 by the provincial government and incorporates over 400 companies from the local food industry.

The next Sabor a Málaga Feria will take place in Rincón de la Victoria from 9 to 11 September.