Sabor a Málaga fair promotes the province's gourmet produce The tenth anniversary of the Malaga gastronomy fair will be the longest in its history, nine days in the Paseo del Parque in the centre of Malaga

On until this Sunday (11 December), the tenth Sabor a Málaga gastronomy fair will be the longest yet.

The pre-Christmas fair in Malaga, which attracts people from all over the province, is more packed than ever with 106 stalls offering the best local produce. It is open from 12 to 9pm every day in the Paseo del Parque along the park. Besides the huge selection of gourmet produce, there is also a programme of activities to keep the whole family entertained.

Pork products and cured meats are the theme on Saturday 10th. Tastings of Icarbén delicatessen meats and Malaga cured sausage tartare will precede the rice dish that Cerveza San Miguel will offer at midday in aid of charity.

On Sunday, there will be a talk (in Spanish) by Pepo Frade and María Viano, from Aire Gastrobar (12pm), a national Popi jamón (cured-ham) slicing competition (1pm) and a tasting of the thinly sliced jamón in aid of good causes (2pm) at the end of the fair.

The Feria Sabor a Málaga was first held in 2012 in Malaga's bullring. This year, a record 110 producers of gourmet food will be there offering a wide range of delicatessen meats, preserves, honey, cheese, artisan bread, olives, olive oil, wine, beer and much more.

Around 65 other activities are taking place over the fair. There are tastings, presentations, live music, flamenco and showcooking demonstrations.

Francisco Salado, president of the Diputación provincial authority, hopes that the increase in the number of days the fair runs will allow producers to double their turnover, which last year reached 388,000 euros. "It will be the longest one in history because the producers deserve it."

An economic boost

Salado also highlighted the important economic boost that all the participants experience, allowing them to get through the first few months of the year with greater peace of mind. That is why this year, in addition to the fair, the Diputación has launched a promotional savings campaign: Regala el doble, regala Málaga (give twice as much, give Malaga).

Local charities won't be missing out either as several producers are offering tastings of foods such as traditional migas, rice dishes, Iberian cured-ham, roast chestnuts, burgers and sardines on skewers, the proceeds of which will be donated to social organisations in the province. The fair therefore manages to combine gastronomy and good deeds, at a time when both are particularly important.