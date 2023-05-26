A route for trying traditional and innovative cocktails

SUR in English Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Ruta del Coctél Torre del Mar is running until 31 May and, for just five euros, participants can try a wide range of cocktails.

Both traditional and innovative cocktails will be on offer, including those with no alcohol content.

In total twelve establishments are taking part in the event and locals and visitors to the town are encouraged to get a 'passport' from the tourist office which will be stamped in each establishment that a cocktail is purchased. Completed passports need to be returned to the tourist office in order to be entered into a draw to win a variety of prizes.

The event aims to give a boost to local bars and to promote the commercial area of the town.