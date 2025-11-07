PAUZA: a culinary bridge between Nordic sophistication and Argentinian passion

SUR in English Mijas Friday, 7 November 2025, 10:52 Share

More than just a restaurant, PAUZA is proof of how fruitful it can be to fuse two seemingly opposite culinary traditions, in this case Nordic and Argentinian. It combines the best of both cultures to create something truly unique, defined by refined surroundings, excellent dishes and a creative approach to cooking.

“PAUZA was born out of a change in our lives. After many years working in gastronomy in Argentina, we decided to take a pause, literally and symbolically, to create a place that reflected a different way of enjoying food and time. We settled in La Cala de Mijas, drawn by its beauty and calm, and that’s where PAUZA came to life: a space where every detail, from the kitchen to the atmosphere, invites you to disconnect from the daily rush and reconnect with your senses,” explains Lucas Villaverde, creator and owner of the restaurant along with his wife, Sole González.

“PAUZA isn’t just a restaurant, it’s a sensory experience. Our signature is warmth and authenticity: fire-based cooking with fresh ingredients, careful presentation and friendly service,” says Sole, who also designed the restaurant’s interior. Warm woods combine with striking murals and paintings to create a distinctive atmosphere.

“We want everyone who visits us to feel they’ve taken a pause in their day, that they’ve stopped to enjoy the moment, the flavour and the setting,” adds Lucas. “The space reflects that philosophy too: it’s a place with soul, designed to make you feel good from the moment you walk in,” says Sole.

The restaurant completes its sophisticated concept with Pauza La Tienda, a concept store offering a curated selection of original and timeless products.

Two culinary traditions united by fire

Although PAUZA’s cuisine has distinctly Argentine roots and a soul driven by fire, it offers a contemporary and original take on its most representative dishes through the powerful concept of ‘Nordic Gaucho’, born from Lucas and Sole’s curiosity and adventurous, inquisitive spirit.

Roast.

“They’re two very different traditions that actually complement each other perfectly, two ways of understanding food that, although they might seem opposed, share essential values: purity of product, respect for ingredients and a connection with nature,” says Lucas. “From the north we take the aesthetics, simplicity and focus on vegetables; from the south, the fire, passion and Argentinian spontaneity,” adds Sole.

Roasted pumpkin fondue with prawn skewer, chimichurri and baked bread.

Far from being an empty experiment, the result is an honest fusion, free of pretence, with fire as the bridge connecting these two gastronomic worlds. “We grill fruit, vegetables and meats over a live flame, always seeking a balance between rustic and refined,” explains Lucas of PAUZA’s approach in the kitchen.

Beetroot risotto: creamy Carnaroli rice, soft burrata, chopped pistachios and fried garlic chips.

Among the dishes most loved by diners are the Angus tower, beetroot risotto, roasted pumpkin fondue, ceviche, lamb empanada and cod with criolla sauce, among others.

Desserts also play a starring role, with original creations such as the dulce de leche and Baileys lava cake, or pear cooked in glögg (a sweet red wine with Nordic spices), where the Nordic influence can again be felt.

Pear cooked in glögg.

Special Christmas and New Year’s Eve menus and live music on Fridays

PAUZA has launched the autumn season with new features. In addition to introducing new dishes inspired by the season, crafted with local produce and fire-based techniques that enhance natural flavours, they’ve just launched their special menus for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

They’ve also introduced a new attraction to their evenings, featuring live music, with jazz and guitar sessions that enhance the dining experience and are perfect for enjoying in their exclusive garden. “We also continue to offer personalised menus for groups and private events, always with our essence: good food, fire, warmth and pause,” they conclude.

More information:

Address: C. Competa, 2. La Cala de Mijas. 29649. (Málaga).

Phone: +34604492938.

Website: pauza.es

Instagram: @pauzarestaurantbar