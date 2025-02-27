Pastrami is at peak popularity: where to eat this delicacy in Malaga

Manu Balanzino Thursday, 27 February 2025, 12:43 Compartir

Pastrami is shaping up to be one of the star ingredients of 2025. It is not a new product, but in recent months it has gained prominence and has positioned itself as a regular feature on the menus of restaurants and fast food outlets. Although its origins go back to Eastern Europe, Italy most famously incorporated it into its gastronomy, making it a staple of many trattorias. In turn, the United States made it their own, and today it is a matter of dispute as to its true origin.

Origins and history

Pastrami has its roots in the Jewish cuisine of Romania and Turkey. It is believed to derive from pastrama, a traditional method of preserving meat by curing and drying. With the arrival of Jewish immigrants to the United States in the late 19th century, the recipe evolved, incorporating smoking and giving rise to the pastrami we know today. Pastrami skyrocketed in popularity in New York, especially in Jewish delis, which served it between slices of rye bread and American mustard. Katz's Delicatessen, founded in 1888, became one of the most iconic establishments to serve this delicacy, and is still a culinary landmark.

Process of elaboration

Pastrami is traditionally made with brisket, topside or different cuts of beef, although there are some variants using pork, turkey or chicken. Its preparation involves several essential steps: curing, drying, seasoning, smoking and steaming.

First, the meat is soaked in a brine with salt, sugar and spices such as garlic, coriander, mustard and black pepper for several hours or days. This time may vary from recipe to recipe. This process adds flavour and helps to preserve the meat. Then, after curing, the meat is dried and covered with a spice mixture including black pepper, paprika and coriander seeds. As in all recipes, the seasoning mixture varies according to taste. Some cooks even roast the spice mixture to make it more fragrant. Afterwards, the meat is slowly smoked, which gives it its unmistakable aroma and a deep, complex flavour. Finally, it is steamed to ensure a tender and juicy texture. It is important to control the temperature, about 90 degrees inside, to obtain a perfect taste and a reddish tone in the centre of the meat.

In Malaga and its surrounds, more and more establishments are joining this gastronomic trend with pastrami sandwiches and 'subs'. If you've worked up an appetite, now is the perfect time to try this delight.

Pastrami with a Malaga twist

La Alvaroteca

Located in the Cruz de Humilladero neighbourhood, very close to the María Zambrano train station, La Alvaroteca is committed to "simple, modern cuisine, catered to our customers needs," according to its chef and owner, Álvaro Ávila. A fan of hamburgers and sandwiches, he discovered this sandwich, with a hearty filling and very popular in the United States, while watching television and decided to add it to the menu. "It is one of our most popular dishes. We make it with two slices of sliced bread, very thin pastrami, cheese and smoked butter, and then finish it with a smooth homemade pesto mayonnaise, sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of kimchi, a spicy Korean sauce," he explains.

There are more mouth-watering menu options. Among them, the campero malagueño with pistachio mortadella and burrata, the veal smash burger with Swiss raclette cheese, flame-grilled aubergine and Moroccan ras el hanout spices, or ensaladilla rusa. All of them merit a visit to this restaurant, which will celebrate its twelfth anniversary in a few months.

Address: C/ Gerona, 38, Malaga

Telephone: 680 62 52 52 14.

Web: www.laalvaroteca.com

Tragatá

Chef Benito Gómez, who owns the two Michelin star Bardal, is the chief architect of the gastronomic proposal at Tragatá. Tragatá opened its doors in 2006 in Ronda and has another establishment, finished less than a year ago, located on the ground floor of the Soho Boutique Equitativa hotel in Malaga.

Both offer a dynamic menu, designed for tapas and sharing, which reflects Gómez's non-conformism and search for perfection. Highlights include Olivier salad, tortilla campera with Malaga goat sausage, fried cod with tomato and of course, the Joselito Iberian pastrami sandwich on a butter brioche, accompanied by coleslaw, rocket and gherkins. Andrea Martín, who recently won the Sala Revelación Award at Madrid Fusión 2025, is in charge of the restaurant in Malaga.

Address: Calle Nueva, 4 (Ronda) / Alameda Principal, 3 (Malaga)

Telephone: 952 87 72 09 / 952 84 70 22.

Web: www.tragata.com

Treze

A few months ago, Treze decided to open its second location in Malaga, in the Teatinos area, having launched a few years before, in Alhaurín el Grande. At both locations, one can find the pastrami on toasted bread with truffle mayonnaise, cured cheese and gherkin. The menu also has a section dedicated to appetisers with suggestions such as anchovies, cured cheese and chicharrones de Cádiz. There are also other dishes such as lomo de orza with potatoes and egg, slices of buttery meat with partridge pâté, or the popular French croissant stuffed with tuna tartar, fried egg and truffle. Other classics such as the ensaladilla rusa topped with a fried egg or the patatas bravas are a must.

Address: Calle Teatro, 16 (Alhaurín el Grande) / Calle Andrómeda, 12 (Malaga)

Telephone: 639 04 01 05 / 641 43 53 53 38.

La Dispensa Italiana

Italians Stella Rigoldi and Fabrizio Romancini run this pantry in the heart of Malaga's Soho district. "We started in 2017 as a shop selling products from our home country but people were asking us for different dishes so we decided, two years later, to open the trattoria for lunchtimes," says Romancini. His pastrami sandwich is served with green leaves, caramelised onion and truffle mayonnaise. It is then finished on the griddle to add a crispy touch to the bread.

Other dishes include bresaola carpaccio, cured veal seasoned with lemon, provolone crepe and the oval-shaped pinsa romana, similar to a pizza, which is made with a mixture of flours and has a long fermentation period. Tiramisu and Sicilian cannoli filled with sweet ricotta, chocolate and pistachio granola are other highlights of the menu.

Address: C/ Tomás Heredia, 19, Malaga

Telephone: 642 74 15 18.

Vertical

With two locations in Malaga, Calle Moreno Monroy and Calle Juan de Padilla's Vertical served their first pastrami sandwich back in 2022. It is a far cry from the one that has just made its debut on the menu at the restaurant near Calle Larios. "Before, it had pastrami, rocket and a light tartare sauce. Now, it's a buttery brioche, Gorgonzola cheese, a tartare sauce with gherkins and a good layer of pastrami from La Finca," says owner Julio Barluenga.

This meat is handmade from picanha beef that sits in brine for 10 days, before being smoked for 12 hours and coated with a mixture of black pepper and herbs. Vertical is all about pairings.

"We are a wine bar where the customers can come for lunch or dinner enjoying Andalusian recipes served with a specialist wine list," he adds. Next April will see the opening of a third location in Barcelona.

Address: C/ Moreno Monroy, 3, Malaga

Telephone: 676 51 83 15.