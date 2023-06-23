Midsummer: sweet strawberries for Swedes As the Costa gears up for San Juan on 23 June, Swedish residents and tourists celebrate 'Midsommar' when sweet strawberries are a must-have on a table

The summer solstice has long been considered a magical night, especially in Scandinavia. In Sweden, the celebration of Midsummer (Midsommar in Swedish) is about a never-ending lunch party.

A successful midsummer celebration involves flowers in hair, dancing around a pole, singing songs, drinking flavoured schnapps and eating desserts which are often centred around strawberries.

As Swedish people say about their tradition: “It can be celebrated no matter where you are, as long as you have the right food and drink.” Some Nerja restaurants, popular with Swedish residents, prepare salads, salmon, pickled herring with new potatoes and meatballs on 23 June.

Some Costa restaurants, popular with Swedish residents, prepare salads, salmon, pickled herring with new potatoes and meatballs for 23 June

At this time of year, local farmer Miguel Moreno is used to welcoming Scandinavians who come for his fresh strawberries which are picked from his orchards located just a stone's throw from the centre of Nerja.

Miguel knows that their sweet flavour suits the Nordic taste, and considers Scandinavians to be berry connoisseurs, because they know exactly how a strawberry should look and taste.

Ampliar Miguel Moreno. A.M.S.

“Mass-produced strawberries taste nothing like the fresh ones that I pick daily from my field. Also, I am experienced, having been involved in agriculture since my childhood as my family had crops around Nerja. When I established my own business I started growing avocado, chirimoya, mango, bananas and, of course, strawberries,” Moreno told SUR in English.

Jan, a Swedish resident of Nerja, said, “Midsommar is one of the days I look forward to most in the year, and no matter where I am I make sure to celebrate. Celebrating here in Nerja, I might skip eating eggs with pickled herring, but I can't imagine my 'Midsommar' without strawberries. It is important that the strawberries are freshly picked and bright red. Fortunately, this is possible in Nerja thanks to Miguel. I eat them just with whipped cream or bake 'jordgubbstårta', a light cake with strawberries and cream.”

When asked about how she heard about Miguel's strawberries, she replied, “Actually, it was advice from my French friends who live in Nerja and always buy delicious strawberries in the mornings at Miguel's, who has his stall with fruit and vegetables just on the strawberry fields. You have to get there early because by 10 o'clock all the fresh strawberries might be sold out.”

"You have to get there early because by 10 o'clock all the fresh strawberries might be sold out" Jan

Scandinavians don't appreciate the genetically modified bigger strawberries that are sold in supermarkets. There is more yield and firmness, but less sugar and flavour. Many say that you bite into one and you taste absolutely nothing, that if you close your eyes, you might not even know it's a strawberry at all.

Strawberries grown in Northern Europe are sweeter and richer. Besides, mass production of strawberries in Andalucía starts in October and finishes in May, meaning it is not easy to find good strawberries for Midsummer at the end of June, even in supermarkets.

"The strawberry harvest starts in spring and ends at the very beginning of August" Miguel Moreno

“The harvest time of my strawberry starts in spring and ends at the very beginning of August. Sincerely, it is very beneficial for me. I grow the Nerja variety that has been grown here for centuries. The Nerja strawberry has always been known to have special sweetness as the underground waters in this valley are sweet,” Miguel Moreno explained.

Miguel's variety. A.M.S.

Miguel Moreno cares about the taste and smell of strawberry. He wants them to be the same as they tasted and smelt in his childhood. Miguel's success in this 'mission' was proved by a couple of local foreigners, regular customers, who arrived during our visit.

A foreign couple, the stall, strawberry for tomorrow. A.M.S.

“As a family we love strawberries, but we are only used to having them in the spring and summer. However, in Nerja our strawberry season starts earlier due to Miguel's production. We come here a few times a week as we can’t get enough buying fresh strawberries. We also buy fruit and vegetables here. The produce is locally grown, not to mention good value,” the couple said.