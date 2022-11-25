Michelin star for city restaurant brings local total up to ten Kaleja by chef Dani Carnero joins José Carlos García with a star each in Malaga, as the culinary reputation of the province continues to grow

Everyone believed it would happen sooner or later, and now it has: chef Dani Carnero has been awarded his first Michelin star for his restaurant, Kaleja, near the Picasso Museum in Malaga. The announcement was made at a gala ceremony in Toledo on Tuesday night. There are now ten stars across Malaga province.

Staff and friends gathered in the restaurant in the city's Calle Marquesa de Moya to nervously await the announcement, watching Dani take the stage, via a live stream of the event. There was relief and joy when the name of their restaurant was read out.

This is the second Michelin star for Malaga city; José Carlos García has held one for 20 years, first with Café de París and then for the restaurant which bears his name in Malaga Port.

Elsewhere in Malaga province, the Michelin stars continue to dazzle lovers of fine dining, with Bardal, in Ronda (two stars), Skina (two), Nintai, El Lago and Messina in Marbella and Sollo in Fuengirola.

Twenty five Michelin stars have been awarded to restaurants in Andalucía as a whole, including new entries Código de Barra (Cadiz) and La Finca (Loja) this year. The latter is particularly welcome because it places Granada province on the Michelin map for the first time.

Separate guide for Spain

The 2023 Michelin Guide recognises 1,401 restaurants in Spain, Portugal and Andorra: 13 have three stars, 41 have two, 235 have one and 281 have been included in the Bib Gourmand category. A further 831 restaurants are "recommended" and 42 have been given a green star.

At the presentation, international director Gwendal Poullennec announced that a change is to be made to the format of the Michelin Guide in 2024; Spain and Portugal will each have their own separate publication from then on.