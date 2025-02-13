Mercato della Fontanella brings a distinctly Italian touch to Valentine's Day

The restaurant, the first European project by the founder of the US-based V&E Hospitality Group, Simón Jacobo, is offering a special menu for the most romantic night of the year

The restaurant provides the perfect setting to enjoy Valentine's Day—an elegant and intimate space.

SUR in English Marbella Thursday, 13 February 2025, 10:47 Compartir

A night as special as Valentine's Day deserves an equally special dinner. With this in mind, Mercato della Fontanella has created an exclusive menu to celebrate the most romantic day of the year with a touch of Italian distinction. Featuring a team of expert chefs specialising in traditional Italian cuisine and the finest PDO-certified ingredients supplied by Negrini, Mercato della Fontanella’s culinary offering is sure to win hearts. Only a few spots remain, so we recommend booking as soon as possible.

The restaurant provides the perfect setting to enjoy Valentine's Day—an elegant and intimate space with the carefully curated atmosphere of the first European venture by Simón Jacobo, co-founder and owner of the US-based Vida y Estilo Hospitality Group (V&E Hospitality Group).

“We’re creating a very special atmosphere for Valentine's Night, accompanied by the classical music of Vivaldi, highlighting our commitment to blending Italian culinary culture with opera and literature,” explains José Lozano, director of Mercato della Fontanella.

Exclusive Valentine's menu

For Valentine's Day, they are offering couples an exclusive menu, which includes a bottle of wine per couple and, in true Italian tradition, a welcome glass of prosecco. The dinner will begin with a choice of three antipasti: salumi e formaggi antipasto, prawn carpaccio with ricotta cheese heart and black truffle pearls, and crispy fried courgette flowers—one of the most popular starters at Mercato della Fontanella.

Zoom Crispy fried courgette flowers.

For the first course, diners can choose from heart-shaped pasta filled with aged sheep’s cheese and pears in a pecorino and strawberry sauce; risotto with strawberries, parmigiano and prosecco; or lasagne with prawns and boletus mushrooms. For the 'secondi', there are three delicious options: charcoal-grilled salmon, Josper-roasted poussin or beef fillet.

Zoom Risotto All'Ossobuco.

Mercato della Fontanella has embraced the romantic spirit of the occasion with dessert—a Nutella and red berry panna cotta, adding a touch of sweetness and sensuality to the evening.

Couples celebrating Valentine's Day at Mercato della Fontanella can also round off the night with a drink at the elegant cocktail bar. In fact, a special cocktail has been created just for the occasion: Elixir de San Valentín.

The Mercato della Fontanella concept

The concept of Mercato della Fontanella is built around three distinct areas that blend the tradition and modernity of Italian cuisine:

• Restaurant: A reinterpretation of traditional Italian cuisine with a modern and cosmopolitan touch. The menu features innovative and creative dishes such as fresh pasta and risottos, prepared with premium-quality ingredients. A carefully curated selection of Italian wines enhances the dining experience, offering authenticity with a contemporary approach.

• Cocktail bar: Serves signature cocktails with a seasonal focus, combining traditional Italian flavours with modern mixology techniques.

Elixir de San Valentín, an exclusive cocktail created for the occasion.

• Gourmet shop: A space dedicated to high-end Italian products such as cheeses, olive oils, wines and pasta, allowing visitors to take the experience home.

The restaurant, with a capacity for 160 guests, features a spacious outdoor terrace and an elegantly designed indoor dining area for a comfortable and immersive experience. One of its highlights is the showcooking space, where guests can watch dishes being prepared up close, adding an interactive touch to their visit.

More information and reservations:

Phone: +34 605 675 851.

Website: https://mercatodellafontanella.com/