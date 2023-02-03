Too many faiths spoil the broth Perhaps sensing the diminishing income to temple coffers that factory meat may cause if allowed to go unblessed, they are now insisting it should also be sanctified

We cannot ignore the increasing consumption of food made in the laboratory or factory.

These meat substitutes that simulate almost any animal, and which will eventually lead to the end of factory farming and the daily mass slaughter of tens of millions of animals, are to be universally welcomed. Or not.

It's logical to believe that producing a meat substitute that tastes exactly like the real thing is a money-spinner. But it's not because religion gets in the way.

For example, the global kosher food market was valued at $21.88 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $26.21 billion by 2028.

The total kosher and halal meat market is worth $1.3 trillion annually.

In both procedures the sacrifice of the ill-fated animal is a ritual overseen by a religious functionary who is paid for saying prayers while it bleeds to death.

But what has kosher or halal to do with factory meat?

Perhaps sensing the diminishing income to temple coffers that factory meat may cause if allowed to go unblessed, they are now insisting it should also be sanctified.

They argue that if the 'meat' was made using hormones from animals, as it usually is, religious law must therefore override all other considerations.

It really is hard to swallow (ahem!) but this has given rise to a situation whereby religious factions from Judaism to Muslim insist artificial meat made in a factory that has never been near a living animal, cannot be sold without the traditional consecration.

If this is denied, the factory meat will be difficult to sell to the faithful. What a broth.