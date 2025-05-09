It’s grilled sardine season on the Costa del Sol and here are ten of the best places to try them

Emilio Morales Friday, 9 May 2025, 12:53 Compartir

And just like that, we’re back in May. Time flies. With the arrival of the so-called “months without an R”- from May to August - popular tradition says this is when sardines are at their best: fattier, more flavourful, and perfect for skewering on a cane and roasting over the fire of olive or almond wood.

However, in Malaga, the espeto knows no season. This dish, humble in appearance but rich in flavour, is much more than a cooking method: it’s a symbol of identity, a ritual that brings together sea, fire and tradition.

From Pedregalejo to La Caleta de Vélez, passing through El Palo, Huelin, Rincón, and La Cala del Moral, the Malaga coastline is dotted with chiringuitos (beach bars) where espetos are carefully prepared all year round. Some stick to the most traditional style, while others take a slightly more modern approach to presentation - but they all share one thing: a respect for the product and a commitment to authentic flavour.

In this guide, we offer a selection of ten places where you can enjoy great sardines - and why not, some other excellent seafood dishes too - in various corners of the province. Because in Malaga, any excuse is a good one to sit down with a cold beer or a glass of wine, with the unmistakable aroma of grilling in the air.

Saladero – La Caleta de Vélez

Located in the heart of the fishing port of La Caleta de Vélez, Saladero is considered by many to be the best chiringuito in the province. The respect for the product is evident in every espeto, cooked patiently over a low flame with carefully selected wood. The freshness of the fish, the authentic maritime setting, and a menu free of gimmicks make this spot a must-visit culinary experience for anyone who loves good food by the sea.

Avante Claro – La Cala del Moral

The favourite espeto spot of this writer. Located next to the Calaflores residential area, this chiringuito is known for its juicy, generously sized sardine skewers. One of their signature dishes is the grilled tuna toast - not your classic tartare - served with guacamole.

The seafood, always fresh, rounds out a simple but excellently executed menu. Reservations are a must at weekends.

Las Palmeras – Pedregalejo

Located on one of the most iconic beaches of east Malaga, this chiringuito was recently recognised by the Academia Gastronómica. The espetos are prepared with care, the fried fish is top quality, and the service is fast even on the busiest days. A classic with a mark of excellence.

Los Espigones – Pedregalejo

In the heart of Pedregalejo, a maritime neighbourhood, this chiringuito manages to combine the essence of the classic chiringuito with details that elevate it. The tableware and presentation are more refined than in others, adding an extra touch without losing authenticity. The espetos stand out for their balance between salty and smokiness, and the coquinas, when available, are an absolute delight - clean, free of sand, and very juicy.

El Caleño – Pedregalejo

One of the area’s historic spots, with decades of family tradition. Here, the espeto is almost a religion, but don’t miss their coquinas (clams), rosada (pink grouper), or their aubergines with treacle. The atmosphere is casual, the service friendly, and the views are great.

Las Acacias – Pedregalejo

One of the best. Every year, it tends to win some kind of contest and also the popular vote. Located right on the El Pedregal seafront promenade, Las Acacias maintains the spirit of the traditional chiringuito. Their menu features an abundance of fried and grilled fish, with affordable prices and a prime location. Their espetos, made by an experienced master, are consistent and always perfectly cooked. Outstanding.

Marina Playa – Rincón de la Victoria

Facing La Marina Beach, this chiringuito was a finalist in the Ruta del Espeto for its mastery with charcoal and perfect fire temperature. Friendly service, fresh products, and an execution that turns simplicity into excellence.

Narval – El Palo

Small and discreet, this chiringuito is beloved by the locals. Their espetos are tasty, with just the right level of charring. They’re also known for their steamed mussels and roasted pepper salad. Perfect for those looking for a spot with character.

Victoria – El Palo

Very popular in the area for its fried squid, they also nail the espetos. Special care is taken with the oil, resulting in clean, flavourful and well-presented dishes. The setting, right by the sea, makes it even more enticing. One of the most acclaimed spots in the area.

Chiringuito María – Huelin

This chiringuito has become a benchmark on the western coastline. The espetos, carefully cooked, maintain their unmistakable flavor. However, if there’s one dish that stands out, it’s the grilled octopus, served with a special sauce that many customers praise as the must-try dish on the menu.