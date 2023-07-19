Higuerón Resort, at the cutting edge of gastronomy

Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Higuerón Resort is undoubtedly one of the most important holiday, gastronomic, sports and wellness complexes on the Costa del Sol. The venue is located in a privileged enclave, which provides a mild climate, a setting surrounded by nature and incredible views of the bay of Fuengirola.

Yet, if there is one thing that stands out above all at Higuerón Hotel, it is a passion for art and gastronomy. In terms of art, the hotel itself is a museum of modern and contemporary works with original pieces in every corner, making a stroll through its facilities an artistic experience.

As for gastronomy, a passion for culinary culture and good food has led to one of the most complete and important restaurant offerings in Malaga. The complex has eight restaurants, each with its own personality and style, which satisfy the needs of the most demanding clients. Among these restaurants we find Sollo, the restaurant run by chef Diego Gallegos with one Michelin star and one green Michelin star, and Arara Bistro Bar, the award-winning chef's gastronomic restaurant. Completing the offer are The Japo, one of the best Japanese restaurants in the area with well-deserved recognition; Infinity Pool with its emblematic panoramic pool; MED where the Mediterranean is the protagonist; The Club in its seaside Beach Club; Chupadeo, with its zero kilometre cuisine and La Higuerita, a bar & snack bar for a pit stop after a day's sport.

Ampliar

Essential spaces for a perfect summer

For this summer season, Higuerón Resort offers other essential spaces such as The Beach Club Higuerón, a modern building that houses several floors of restaurants and leisure facilities. In addition to having one of the most coveted pools and terraces in the area, it has two restaurants to choose from, which is not common in the rest of the beach clubs on the coast. The Club and The Japo are the gastronomic spots where you can enjoy lunch or dinner during days on the beach and summer evenings.

At The Japo we must highlight the excellence and attention paid to the raw material, as well as the expert hands of its chef Miguel Nagamine, who carefully prepares each of the pieces and dishes from his delicious repertoire. Add to this its luxurious spaces with avant-garde architecture and incredible views of the sea, and you have the perfect option for enjoying the best Asian cuisine in Malaga. With all this, it is not surprising that it is recognised as one of the best Japanese restaurants in the area.

Ampliar

The other option within The Beach Club Higuerón complex is The Club, its most international and chic restaurant, which has a selection of dishes to suit all tastes. From Cordovan salmorejo to an outstanding selection of hamburgers and pokes. All of this can be enjoyed on its tree-lined terraces or on the Balinese beds with sea views that surround the endless pool. This is certainly an ideal plan for long days and nights by the sea.

Back at the hotel, the gastronomic offer continues to be a real treat for the palate. At award-winning chef Diego Gallegos' gastronomic restaurant, Arara Bistro Bar, we find the most fun and colourful dishes from this leading restaurateur in the province. The mix of influences of the chef, who has Latin American roots and trained in cookery in Malaga, has given rise to a unique concept for his most intimate restaurant. Lifelong recipes, transformed into tasty dishes enriched with nuances from here and there, which come together in a colourful space with large windows that fill this original space with light.

Ampliar

As Higuerón Resort's commitment to cuisine is based on proactivity, Arara Bistro Bar also hosts events throughout the year such as "A 4 Manos" or "Diego & Friends", in which chef Diego Gallegos cooks together with other Michelin-starred colleagues to turn this space, and the province of Malaga, into a meeting point for renowned national and international chefs.

Completing this varied and first-rate offer is its emblematic Infinity Pool, the infinity pool restaurant with panoramic views located on the hotel's terrace. This space has been redesigned to connect with nature, with climbing plants in every corner that bring freshness and vitality, in addition to the views of the infinite blue of the Mediterranean Sea. Its menu combines international dishes with an extra touch of sophistication in their preparation that surprises and invites you to repeat. Undoubtedly, the jewel in the crown, where you can enjoy meals, evenings by the pool enlivened by cocktails, music and dreamy dinners under the stars.

For all these reasons, gastronomy lovers have at Higuerón Resort a culinary universe in which to enjoy a different option every day, each and every one of them excellent, with maximum attention to the product and in surroundings that will not leave you indifferent as they are unique and unrepeatable.