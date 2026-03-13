Malaga's most famous fish is packed with protein, omega-3 fatty acids and creatine

Raquel Merino Malaga Friday, 13 March 2026, 14:00 Share

High-quality protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, some B vitamins such as B12, B6, niacin and riboflavin, calcium, phosphorus, selenium, iodine, coenzyme Q10 and creatine. All in a single food. Such a rich composition that it is one of the most nutritious foods available, according to nutrition experts, as well as being an icon of Malaga's gastronomy. Yes, we're talking about the humble sardine.

Longevity expert Dr David Céspedes points out that this oily fish can cover a large part of our nutritional needs, especially after the age of 40, when some of the aforementioned nutrients begin to decline. He considers it an important ally in increasing longevity.

The contribution of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids provided by sardines in a single serving (around 100 grams) covers nearly 100 per cent of the nutritional objectives recommended for our daily intake, notes the Spanish Nutrition Foundation, which also points out that the high biological value proteins it contains make a significant contribution to the daily intake of these essential proteins.

As for minerals, phosphorus is the major trace element: just one serving of sardines provides 93 per cent of the recommended daily intake (RDI/day) for both men and women. Sardines are also a source of selenium, a mineral that contributes to the maintenance of healthy nails and hair. Significant amounts of vitamin D also contribute to the normal absorption and utilisation of calcium and phosphorus.

Interestingly, perhaps also less well-known, sardines also provide creatine, so popular now for its proven effects on increasing physical performance and muscle mass. Moreover, this fish has creatine in higher quantities than some red meats. Scientific studies and sports nutrition websites estimate that 100 grams of sardines provide an average of between three and five grams of creatine. To obtain this same amount, you would need to eat almost a kilo of beef. Some studies attribute this high amount of creatine to a greater proportion of skeletal muscle to body weight in fish compared to land animals.

Sardines are also on the list of foods that provide the highest amount of coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), an enzyme used by cells to produce and manage energy. It also has an antioxidant effect. Antioxidants protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Its main proponents, as the professional manual points out, attribute coenzyme Q10 to improving skin appearance, exercise performance, fertility, brain and lung health and migraines. With age, the body's levels of coenzyme Q10 decrease, so consuming products rich in this enzyme is beneficial.

A month on sardines!

A recent experiment conducted by Harvard physician and scientist Nick Norwitz demonstrated the nutritional value of sardines. For a month, he ate nothing but this oily fish, including the skin and bones.

The study shows that he ate a total of 1,000 sardines in 30 days (around 33 per day) and consumed approximately 2,000 calories per day from sardines alone. The results? He reduced his weight by seven per cent, developed a highly anti-inflammatory profile and improved his resistance to cold.

Therefore, as Dr David Céspedes states, "You could base your diet almost exclusively on sardines for a month without developing significant deficiencies, simply by adjusting your daily calorie intake."

However, this should only be for a limited time because, although sardines are highly nutritious and provide protein, essential fats and various micronutrients, they do not cover all long-term nutritional needs because they lack fibre, some antioxidants provided by fruits and vegetables and other micronutrients that this fish does not contain in excess.