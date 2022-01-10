The essence of Estepona

In the centre: Francisco Galán Palma, the founder of La Palma together with his senior team. / SUR

Monday, 10 January 2022, 10:48

On Calle Terraza, in the centre of Estepona, we find one of the most emblematic eateries in the town. We are referring to Bar Restaurante La Palma, a true culinary and social institution in Estepona.

La Palma is on Calle Terraza, in the centre of Estepona. / SUR

La Palma is one of the most traditional places in Estepona and has become much more than just a bar. A witness to life in Estepona for almost six decades, if its walls could talk they would tell hundreds of tales of occurrences and events that have taken place inside the premises. In other times, La Palma was a meeting point for various productive sectors in Estepona. Seasonal workers and contractors, sales and rental brokers and all sorts of professionals gathered at its bar in the mornings. It was the real nerve centre of the town.

The display at La Palma in Estepona offers the best fresh food from the market every day. / SUR

However, times change and the next generation has arrived at La Palma. The new generation has managed to give the restaurant a fresh look, with high tables ideal for tapas and a terrace in the emblematic Plaza del Huevo (Plaza Antonia Guerrero). An evolution that has transformed the restaurant while maintaining its traditional essence.