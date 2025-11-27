La Escalera de Balthazar: where French finesse meets Andalusian flavour

SUR in English Benahavis Thursday, 27 November 2025, 18:49 Share

Thanks to its prime location in the heart of the Costa del Sol and the high quality of its dining scene, Benahavís is seen by many as one of Andalucía’s gastronomic capitals. Among its restaurants is a place that brings together two of the world’s finest culinary traditions: Spanish and French, with a particular connection to Provençal cooking.

La Escalera de Balthazar bases its approach on celebrating the quality and purity of the wide range of Andalusian produce while applying the sophistication and precision of French culinary technique.

At the helm of La Escalera de Balthazar is founder and chef patron Cyrille Troesch. Originally from Provence, a region known for outstanding French cuisine, he has built a long career working with culinary legends such as Gerard Boyer, Alain Roux and Raymond Blanc.

After leading kitchens at prestigious restaurants in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Luxembourg, Bahrain, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates and travelling the world to discover the unique flavours of countries such as Japan, he has found in La Escalera de Balthazar the ideal project to share his experience and talent in the kitchen.

“We started with a simple vision: to create a unique gourmet dining experience in one of the most picturesque corners of Marbella,” Cyrille says. To achieve this, they have created a space full of character that preserves the traditional charm of Mediterranean village homes and features a rooftop terrace with spectacular views of the surrounding landscape.

Produce takes centre stage

In their approach, the ingredients take centre stage. “We believe the magic of food lies in honouring the purity of each ingredient and every bite should be an experience worth savouring.”

For this reason, the menu at La Escalera de Balthazar changes with the seasons to showcase the excellence and freshness of what each time of year brings. “Our dishes are a celebration of the freshest local products, carefully selected, prepared with French techniques and elevated to great heights,” the chef explains. Their skill in preparing superb meat and seafood dishes over an olive wood charcoal grill is especially noteworthy.

To achieve this quality, Cyrille works closely with local suppliers, farmers and fishermen along the Costa del Sol to guarantee excellence and freshness on every plate. Diners can enjoy everything from fragrant black truffles to Bellota ham and delicacies such as their oysters or sustainably harvested Oscietra caviar.

The chef champions the many benefits of a seasonal menu. “It lets us showcase the freshest local products and ensures each visit to our restaurant is a gourmet pleasure and a unique gastronomic experience. It also encourages diners to explore new flavours and dishes every time they visit us.”

This commitment to fresh seasonal produce also supports a more sustainable way of running the restaurant. “By aligning our menu with the seasons and local availability, we reduce the need for long-distance transport. This not only supports local farmers, artisans and producers but also reduces our carbon footprint.”

This week marks the start of black truffle (Tuber melanosporum) season, highly prized in haute cuisine for its unique aroma and culinary value. Therefore, and until January, it will feature prominently in the chef's seasonal offerings.

A curated selection of artisan wines

Their carefully chosen list of Spanish wines deserves special mention. “We offer a wide selection of wines from small local winemakers who are passionate about their craft. Each one is chosen to complement our cooking and enhance your dining experience,” the chef says. The cellar comprises 59 exquisite artisan wines that are worth the visit in their own right.

The charm of the restaurant and its privileged location make La Escalera de Balthazar an ideal setting for all kinds of social and family events. The restaurant also hosts special evenings dedicated to standout products such as bluefin tuna or Bellota ham.

As Christmas and New Year approach, it is worth keeping an eye on their social media channels to discover the exclusive menus Cyrille Troesch and his team will create for the occasion.

More information:

Address: Calle del Almendro, 4. 29679 Benahavís (Malaga).

Phone: +34 951 152 405

Instagram: @laescalera.debalthazar

Website: https://www.laescaleradebalthazar.com