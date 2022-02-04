Dani García teams up with Youtubers to launch a video game-inspired food line El Rubius, Vegetta and Willyrex collaborate with the Malaga chef in his new project: The Gaming Family

Vegetta, Dani García, El Rubius and Willyrex are behind the new line of products. / INSTAGRAM/VEGETTA777

The world of gaming and streaming now enters fully into the field of gastronomy. Malaga chef Dani García has made three great allies to launch a new line of food inspired by video games: Rubius, Vegetta and Willyrex.

The three popular YouTubers - each with a legion of loyal followers - have collaborated in the preparation of several dishes of the new line baptised as 'The Game Family', a culinary project that has become part of La Gran Familia Mediterránea, the home-delivery food concept of the Dani García Group.

It is "a culinary journey through three worlds designed by four gamers" that promises "an explosion of flavours."

Burgers, hot dogs, square pizzas, chicken nuggets, French fries, purple sauces or unicorn ice cream are part of the menu proposed by the YouTubers who aim to conquer the stomachs of their thousands of followers.

The Tonkatsu Burger proposed by El Rubius has Japanese influences: a breaded fillet with cheddar cheese, Chinese cabbage slaw and tonkatsu sauce.

Meanwhile, Vegetta promotes his 'Purple Cube Burger' with brioche, beef patty, cheddar cheese and BBQ bacon mayo.

Finally, Willyrex offers his 'Zeus The Dog', "a twist on the classic hotdog but with crispy chicken tenders accompanied by guacamole, onion and sour cream sauce and crispy Doritos."

At the moment, the Gamer's takeaway, approved by El Rubius, Vegetta and Willyrex, can only be sampled through Just Eat and Glovo, in a number of Spanish cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Marbella, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Granada, Almeria, Sabadell, Palma de Mallorca and Cordoba.

In the future, it will be possible to order in Zaragoza, Vigo, Alicante and Valladolid too, according to one of the YouTubers involved.