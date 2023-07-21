Dani García brings designer desserts to Marbella beach club The group headed by the Malaga chef is teaming up with Mosh and the Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana

Marina Martínez MARBELLA. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A collaboration with a major fashion brand has been on Dani García's mind for some time. He saw it work in beach restaurants outside Spain and thought that it would work in Marbella.

The opportunity for the collaboration on the Costa del Sol involving the company headed by the Malaga chef came from the Mosh group and the Italian fashion giant, Dolce & Gabbana.

The three pillars now support the renewed return of La Cabane, the emblematic beach club in Los Monteros in Marbella, which is reopening its doors after the acquisition of the hotel by the Stoneweg real estate investment company.

"Here you feel enveloped by the Dolce & Gabbana universe, I myself have felt that way working on the menu, and it has been a thrilling and very satisfying period," said García about the concept which is inspired by Mediterranean Italy and in which the prestigious Italian brand plays a leading role.

After taking its iconic Blu Mediterraneo prints to luxurious beach clubs on the coasts of Capri, Taormina and Saint Tropez, it now brings them to Marbella. All this has been an inspiration for García when designing the menu which now offers everything from risottos and mozzarella to caviar and a raw bar with a wide variety of fish and seafood and, of course, different pasta and pizza options.

And, as a cherry on top of cake, the Dolci Room offers exclusive desserts such as one based on one of the brand's bestsellers, the DG logo handbag, which can be found in different flavours (vanilla, passion fruit and mango, and pistachio). There are other sweets inspired by the brand in yogurt, raspberry and lemon flavours".

"I have learned a lot with this project, both from Dolce & Gabbana and Mosh, which opens up a world of possibilities for us".

García sees options for the evolution of this "new gastronomic language". With about twenty restaurants around the world, the Marbella chef continues his international expansion plans with the aim of reaching Dubai, Miami, Amsterdam and Budapest in the next few months, in addition to the new Tragabuches soon to open in Madrid.