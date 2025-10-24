Chestnuts: a seasonal treat in the south of Spain

Emilio Morales Malaga. Friday, 24 October 2025, 17:19 Share

The feeling of autumn remains more visual than sensory for now. The heat persists yet certain signs of the new season remind us that summer has ended. Smoke from chestnut stalls can already be seen in Malaga's neighbourhoods and city centre, announcing the arrival of one of autumn's most iconic flavours. Although the weather hasn't fully cooperated, tradition once again fills the streets and squares with that unmistakable aroma that awakens nostalgia and appreciation for authenticity.

Chestnut lovers eagerly await this time of year. Producers say that this year's harvest will be especially good. Several reasons explain why this season's chestnuts in Malaga promise better quality and flavour. First, the climate has played a fundamental role. Unlike previous seasons marked by early frosts or intense rains, this year autumn has begun more gently, with mild days and cool nights -ideal conditions for chestnut trees to develop juicier, more flavourful fruits. Additionally, the absence of diseases affecting these trees, such as chestnut blight, has allowed for an abundant and healthy harvest.

Local farmers' dedication and techniques have improved thanks to advances in sustainable agriculture and land management, resulting in a higher quality product. Careful selection of fruits at the optimal ripeness ensures chestnuts reach consumers in their best condition.

The chestnut tree is deciduous and produces its fruits between September and November, depending on variety and climate conditions. They require specific maturation time that only occurs with the gradual temperature drop and arrival of autumn humidity.

Culturally, chestnut consumption is linked to traditions celebrating summer's end and the arrival of cold weather. In Malaga, as in other Spanish regions, roast chestnuts form part of October and November celebrations, connected to fairs, markets and street gatherings.

Chestnut varieties in Malaga

Not all chestnuts are equal. In Malaga, although the chestnut tree isn't native to the coast, thanks to mountainous areas and regional imports, we can enjoy different varieties well-adapted to the local climate.

The main varieties available at stalls around Malaga province include Longal chestnuts - large and elongated, appreciated for their sweet flavour and buttery texture; Judía chestnuts - smaller and rounder, with intense flavour and thinner skin, one of the most traditional varieties and a favourite for roasting; and Marron chestnuts - also known as giant chestnuts, distinguished by their size and denser, less floury, pulp, ideal for elaborate culinary preparations.

Although chestnuts are typically associated with mountainous areas and colder climates, their presence in Malaga has an interesting history. In the province, chestnuts are cultivated mainly in the Genal Valley in the Ronda mountains, with production also in Sierra de las Nieves and, to a lesser extent, in the Axarquía. For centuries, chestnuts have been a staple food in these rural areas due to their high nutritional value and long storage capacity.

Roast chestnuts became popular with the arrival of street vendors who began setting up in the streets of towns and cities during the nineteenth century. These stalls, with their smoking embers and overflowing baskets, became a symbol of Malaga's autumn. Chestnuts also play an important role in regional popular and religious festivals, particularly during All Saints' Day celebrations.

Despite temperatures not yet reflecting the arrival of the cold, the opening of chestnut stalls in Malaga marks the beginning of a ritual repeated enthusiastically year after year, inviting us to enjoy the season and reconnect with tradition.