Chefs and children cook together for good causes in Benahavís The event combined cooking workshops and healthy eating as 40 Michelin star-winning chefs worked alongside local schoolchildren

About 150 children cooked with some of Spain's top chefs.

Joaquina Dueñas Benahavís.

After four years in Marbella, this year's Chefs for Children event took place at the Anantara Villa Padierna hotel in Benahavís on Monday. Forty Michelin star-winning chefs from around Spain and 150 local children participated in the charity day which included cooking workshops given by the prestigious professionals. This year's chosen charity was the Little Wish (Pequeño Deseo) foundation.

A hundred students from Daidín primary and Atalaya international school rolled up their sleeves to prepare recipes with the famous chefs, as well as 50 youngsters from the foundation, which helps grant the wishes of children with serious illnesses.

"The life experience we take away with us is impressive. These meetings fill us with emotion. We are privileged," said chef Jesús Sánchez.

Mario Sandoval added, "Chefs for Children is a moment to share with colleagues."

Among the little chefs participating in Monday's event was 11-year-old Maia, who, as well as preparing a potato salad with the chefs, was equipped with paper and pen to ask for autographs.

Ten-year-old Miguel, one of the children from the foundation, had gone with his parents Ana and Javier to fulfil his dream of meeting chef Ángel León.

"He loves to cook... and eat," Miguel's mother laughed.

"We are in a somewhat delicate situation and the foundation gives us this opportunity for hope and life in these difficult months."