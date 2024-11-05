Around the world in 98 dessert recipes: A sweet journey by Malaga pastry chef Bea Cano From Mexico's traditional pan de muerto to Portugal's beloved pastéis de nata, not forgetting Malaga's iconic tortas locas, the second book by EnJuliana cookshop co-founder offers a guide to preparing classic sweets from every corner of the world

Almudena Nogués Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 13:20

She was barely eight-years old when she discovered her passion for baking, thanks to an English teacher who was giving her extra lessons. "She loved baking and, to keep me interested in class, once a month we would make a recipe together: banana bread, cookies, brownies.... Then I would take her instructions home and practice them. That's how I caught the baking bug and for years afterwards I kept experimenting on my own while my family had to put up with my inventions," jokes Bea Cano, editor of the prestigious magazine Whole Kitchen, head of the blog 'Tu eres el chef' and founder (along with her sister) of the shop EnJuliana, located in Torremolinos.

After years of experience in the kitchen, the Malaga-based confectioner decided in 2022 to share one of her greatest treasures- her biscuit recipes- in "Cookies", a book featuring 120 recipes that cater to all tastes and are perfect for beginners. Two years on, following the success of her first publication, which is now in its second edition, Cano has returned with Postres del Mundo (in Spanish), taking readers on a journey across the five continents through 98 traditional desserts.

From classic favourites, like tiramisu, cinnamon rolls and pastéis de nata, to the latest viral trends, Postres del Mundo covers it all. It features everything from traditional Mexican pan de muerto to the London version of honey toast, as well as Australian lamingtons and Argentine alfajores. Each recipe includes detailed step-by-step instructions. The book includes a range of options from pastries and biscuits to desserts, cakes and treats for special occasions, allowing readers to travel the world through taste. There are also vegan and gluten-free recipes included.

There are no excuses for not trying these recipes. Bea explains that when selecting the recipes for her book, she focused on including ingredients that can be easily found in any local supermarket. She also aimed to avoid recipes that required complicated, multi-step processes. "I've ensured that most of the recipes are straightforward enough for beginners to follow. Recipes with too many steps can be daunting right from the start so I wanted to steer clear of that. Anyone with enough enthusiasm and a bit of organisation can make the recipes without any issues," she stated.

So what's her favourite? Cano finds it hard to pick just one recipe, but she suggests starting with a caramelised almond cake called toskaka, which is popular in Nordic countries. "It would definitely be my top choice because it is very easy to make and absolutely delicious- definitely a recipe to keep in your collection for years to come," she said.

A tireless perfectionist, Cano has spent years learning from the best. She attended the Sugarcraft School in Spain, the Knightsbridge PME School of Cake Decorating in London and took classes with renowned pastry chefs like Peggy Porschen and Eddie Spence, who created the cake for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee in 2012. During her training, Cano became an instructor in the Wilton method of cake decoration and creative baking, which proved to be another of her many strengths. While she has many signature creations, she has specifically focused on biscuits and desserts over the past 14 months, working with ingredients like flour, butter, sugar, eggs, chocolate and nuts. She has been accompanied by Malaga-based food photographer Silvia Palma, who is responsible for the book's layout and design. Cano's book "100% made in Malaga", showcases the results of her hard work and features a collection of original and irresistible recipes for all tastes.