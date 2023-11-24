Is wine going out of fashion?

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Young Europeans are increasingly health conscious. They prioritise well-being and are aware of the risks associated with alcohol consumption

Andrew J. Linn

Malaga

Friday, 24 November 2023, 17:15

Young people in Europe are consuming less wine, marking a significant shift in drinking habits, and according to experts this is due to a number of factors. The main problem is that young Europeans are increasingly health conscious. They prioritise well-being and are aware of the risks associated with alcohol consumption, so opt for alternatives to wine. Economic factors also play a part and the affordability of anything above low level plonk is significant. Wine, often considered a luxury, is being replaced by more budget-friendly options.

Most regrettable of all, especially when we have only recently learnt to appreciate the importance of wine in socialising, it appears that alcohol is no longer the central focus of communal gatherings. Young people explore other leisure activities and seek meaningful connections beyond what their parents were used to, emphasising health and safety concerns. Online entertainment, gaming, and virtual interactions compete with traditional drinking settings. Young Europeans find diverse ways to socialise beyond wine bars and seem to favour long-term goals over more gratifying physical activities.

In the UK youth alcohol consumption has significantly declined. The drop aligns with global trends, where high-income countries observe reduced alcohol intake among young as they continue to redefine their lifestyles. Wine's prominence diminishes, making room for healthier choices and alternative experiences. All this is tragic news for the wine industry worldwide, coming on top of climate change and other problems. What has always been a business that could be handed down generationally through the ages looks like becoming another commercial disaster area, and AI, for a change, has nothing to do with it.

