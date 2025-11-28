Who pours the wine?
In temples of fine dining, staff are trained to spot dwindling wine levels with the vigilance of a border collie, swooping in before our glass even realises it's empty
Andrew J Linn
Friday, 28 November 2025, 11:44
Every restaurant customer occasionally faces the Empty Glass Crisis. One moment we're enjoying our Rioja; the next, our glass is drier than the Sahara, and the bottle sits just out of reach, glinting at us like a mischievous genie. The question: should we lean over and help ourselves, or wait patiently until someone in a waistcoat resolves our dilemma?
According to one veteran sommelier at an extremely fancy Madrid dining room (the sort of place where even the bread has a resumé), the answer is simple: it's okay to pour our own, but ideally we'll never feel the need. In temples of fine dining, staff are trained to spot dwindling wine levels with the vigilance of a border collie, swooping in before our glass even realises it's empty. If we've had to refill it ourself, something has gone awry in the choreography.
Wine of the week
-
Capuchina Vieja 2021 An unusual but very agreeable red Malaga wine made with the Petit Verdot grape, not a common variety for this region. Aged for 12 months in French oak, lots of fruity nose and very complete on the tongue. Around €25.
But tastes differ. Some diners prefer to control their own pour, guarding the bottle like a dragon with a PhD in oenology. If that's your style, a sommelier suggests just saying so. Modern etiquette, she insists, isn't about strict rules anymore - it's about everyone enjoying themselves without needing telepathy.
Of course, not all venues operate at the 'polish-the-cutlery-with-angel-tears' level. In casual wine bars and cheerful restaurants, grabbing the bottle is not only acceptable but expected. Still, the pros argue that pouring is part of the ritual: a small theatrical flourish that shows attention and care - especially now that wine prices have climbed into nosebleed territory.
In short: pour if you must, signal if you prefer; just keep the glass happy.