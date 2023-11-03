Do white wines age well?

Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Most wine lovers, particularly those for whom a bottle of well-preserved vintage red is the greatest drink in the world, consider ageing to be crucial to their enjoyment.

Unfortunately, this point of view, while being generally correct, tends to lead to many wines being cellared for too long. How many times have we tentatively selected a dusty bottle from the rack and, on drawing the cork, found it to be 'over the hill', or simply 'off'. Hopefully it will not yet have reached the vinegar stage, allowing us to at least get some minimal pleasure from it. From personal experience I would hazard a guess that a third of very old wines we drink have been stored for too long before opening.