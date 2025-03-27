Water rules

Compartir

Despite continuing – and conflicting – recommendations, there is no rule about how much water is best for us.

Northern Europeans are surprised when they visit restaurants in the USA at the near insistence of staff on serving ice-cold water the moment they sit down at the table. Even a polite ‘No thank you’ does not frighten off the determined waiter. Do these people drink ice-cold water at home? Do they keep stocks of mineral water, still and gassy, in their fridges? Do they realise that the practice is not necessarily beneficial and that the stomach reacts differently to cold water as opposed to warm water. Some people get a headache from drinking water that is too cold, although at the time they may not associate cause and effect.

If we drink water for hydration, the temperature will not affect how it does its job. Doctors may tell us that cold water is best when drunk on a hot day after exercise, although drinking warm water can be more refreshing as a first drink of the day.

Chinese medicine recommends warm water with food, as cold water – and above all iced – will congeal fats and make the digestive system sluggish. Cold water can also stuff up our sinuses and make the mucus thicker and more difficult to clear.

We have all at one time or another found ourselves with a towel draped over our heads inhaling from a bowl of hot water.

Overall, the chips fall on the side of warm water every time there is a choice, as it favours the metabolism.