Few wine lovers have not heard of the 'Super Tuscans'. These red wines from Italy's Tuscany region (the duchy with the picture postcard rolling green hills and tall cypress trees), have a unique background.

Brands like Tignanello, Sassicaia and Solaia have gradually become references for the best that Italy can produce and were unknown until the 1960s. The title was bestowed on them by American consumers as a result of critic Robert Parker's high ratings. The first vineyards were planted by the Marquis Incisa della Rocchetta on stony pastures that would not normally be considered suitable. However, the marquis kicked against convention, using 80% Sangiovese grapes blended with Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc.