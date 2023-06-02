Spanish picos

Compartir Copiar enlace

The first edible item to arrive at the restaurant table is normally bread, with or without butter, except in Italian places, where we enjoy slapping butter on those grissini breadsticks.

Up-market establishments provide olive oil and classier places serve a selection of oils on individual platters. (Waiters have got used to seeing foreigners piling butter on their bread at dinner time, something that is reserved for breakfast.) Along with the bread come the picos, or regaña, and if they don't we should request them ('Nos trae unos picos por favor'). What was developed by accident from bread mistakenly left too long in the oven and becoming hard as nails, has become a national accompaniment to any dish.