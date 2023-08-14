Compartir Copiar enlace

Rituals play a pivotal role in shaping our eating habits. They extend beyond merely satisfying our appetites, and often embrace shared experiences, values, and identities that are deeply ingrained in our societies.

For instance, the Thanksgiving meal in the United States or the Chinese New Year's reunion dinner exemplify how rituals not only dictate what is served on the table but also emotional connections and memories.