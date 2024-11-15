Nuts for nuts

Looking for a snack that’s as good for your brain as it is for your heart? Grab a handful of nuts. Nuts are good for blood pressure and cholesterol, yet there are people who never eat them from one month to the next. They’re packed with beneficial fats, protein, and a range of vitamins that’ll keep your health on point.

Almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are the best. They’re like little cholesterol bouncers, helping usher out the bad (LDL) and boosting the good (HDL) for some solid heart protection. And if you’re tired of inflammation (aren’t we all?), nuts bring vitamin E and selenium to the table, calming things down with their antioxidant superpowers. Walnuts, in particular, are a brain booster with loads of Omega-3, ready to keep you sharp as a tack.

Worried about blood sugar? Almonds and cashews can lend a helping hand. And, yes, nuts do have calories—but they’re filling, and studies say they might actually help with weight management. Just one Brazil nut has all the selenium we need in a day.

WINE OF THE WEEK Finca La Pared Graciano 2019

There are many red wines from Navarra but generally speaking they have never been rated highly by Rioja lovers. So try this one from the Marcos Real bodega, a single grape variety Graciano, recently judged the best red from that region. Deep red colour and a very satisfying taste. Around 22 euros. .

Now for the bad news. Irrigating Californian almonds from the Central Valley has caused the water table to drop several metres, and the harvesting is mostly carried out by illegals. Nuts from the Ivory Coast are flown to Vietnam for processing and packaging, and then back to the USA and Europe for distribution.

So why is calling someone ‘nuts’ an insult? In the early 20th century, the word had transformed to imply mentally unstable, or crazy, but no-one knows why.