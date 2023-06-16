Irish stout

Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

It happened with tobacco products and now it's alcohol's turn. Ireland, not distinguished for innovating new procedures to reduce the consumption of Guinness, will be the first country in the world to mandate graphic health warnings on bottle labels.

But drinks producers complain that such a campaign is too sweeping. Alcohol is not always bad, and the occasional glass of wine may have health benefits - not like cigarettes. However, the basic issue is economic. If people drank less, they would need reduced healthcare, although less tax would be collected via duties on alcohol.