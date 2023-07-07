Gender neutral
The UK's Decanter magazine has just published its rating of the six most important Spanish female enologists
Andrew J. Linn
Friday, 7 July 2023, 17:39
There has always been a friendly rivalry between the sexes in the wine world. Once a totally male-dominated area, it is subtly becoming a field where women are taking the upper hand.
Whether this is because women are genuinely more skilled than men in some aspects of enology, or whether they are being morally compensated for past derogation, is hard to tell. So, are there any solid facts that can tip the balance one way or the other, while avoiding dodgy generalisations?
There are a few factors that may contribute to the success of women in the wine business. They often have a heightened sense of taste and smell which can be beneficial when discerning the nuances and characteristics of different wines.
The UK's Decanter magazine has just published its rating of the six most important Spanish female enologists, and while lists are boring and normally have no place in an opinion column, some name-dropping proves the rule.
Paula Fandino, Mar de Frades, Rias Baixas; senior winemaker since 2007. Almudena Alberca of Entrecanales Domecq e Hijos, first Spanish female Master of Wine. Rosanna Lisa, Ramon Bilbao, previously Roda. Paola Medina, technical director and enologist of Williams & Humbert. Sara Bañuelos, technical director of Ramon Bilbao. María Vargas, at age 25, chief enologist of Marqués de Murrieta. María José López de Heredia, Viña Tondonia. María Larrea, CVNE. Daphne Glorian (Swiss) Priorato; Cristina Forner, Marqués de Cáceres; Mireia Torres, fifth generation of Torres dynasty; Elena Adell, Campo Viejo; Begoña Jovellar, Vega Sicilia; Katia Álvarez, Martín Codax.
