Gender neutral

Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

There has always been a friendly rivalry between the sexes in the wine world. Once a totally male-dominated area, it is subtly becoming a field where women are taking the upper hand.

Whether this is because women are genuinely more skilled than men in some aspects of enology, or whether they are being morally compensated for past derogation, is hard to tell. So, are there any solid facts that can tip the balance one way or the other, while avoiding dodgy generalisations?