Singapore has emerged as a hotbed of culinary experimentation. The city-state hosted the first imitation meat hamburger last year, and more recently a large-scale insect buffet captured attention. One chef described his dish as "fish cake made from crickets", noting that it didn't taste like crickets - a safe statement, as few people know what crickets taste like. The event also featured spicy laksa, a coconut noodle broth made with cricket protein, and a chili dish modelled after Singapore's chili crab.

Wine of the Week

Viore Verdejo Sobre Lías 2023

We tend to classify any Verdejo from Rueda wine as unsophisticated and thirst quenching but this new product from respected Bodegas Bilbainas is breaking moulds The must, after fermentation, is left on its lees for seven months before being passed on to wooden casks for five months. Delicious. Around 10 euros.

The buffet resembled any other, except for the key ingredient: crickets. Stir-fried Korean glass noodles with minced crickets were a highlight. They expected and got enthusiastic diners: the event attracted over 600 scientists, entrepreneurs, and environmentalists aiming to promote insects as a sustainable food source. The conference, aptly named Insects to Feed the World, underscored the mission.

According to the United Nations, two billion people - about a quarter of the world's population - already consume insects regularly. Advocates argue that more people should join them, as insects are a nutritious, eco-friendly option. Studies show that just six crickets can meet a person's daily protein needs, and raising them requires far fewer resources than livestock.

Singapore recently approved 16 types of insects for consumption, including crickets, silkworms, grasshoppers, and honey bees. Crickets, often described as having a mild, nutty flavour, vary in taste depending on how they are prepared. Other countries are following suit.

Sushi and lobster started as working-class fare before becoming delicacies. Insects could follow a similar path to widespread acceptance and even gourmet status.