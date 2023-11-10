Versatile rice

Rice is introduced into children's diets at an early age, with rice pudding being a nursery favourite. When sweetened with golden syrup or treacle, and particularly if it comes with a crunchy burnt skin, it is hard to resist. But at a certain age, in common with many infantile preferences, we cast it off and pass on to the savoury version. Some of the well-known rice varieties include long-grain, short-grain, jasmine, basmati, and arborio, each cherished for its distinct flavour, texture, and suitability in various dishes.

Long-grain rice is a popular choice in many Western dishes, while short-grain rice, particularly sushi rice, is renowned for its sticky consistency in Japanese cuisine. Arborio rice is essential for making risotto. In China, Japan, India, and Thailand, rice is the primary source of carbohydrates and is a crucial component of daily meals. However, apart from Asia; rice is also prevalent in Latin American and African cuisines, for example in paella, jambalaya, and biryani.

Is rice healthier than potatoes? Both can be part of a healthy diet when prepared and consumed mindfully. The choice between the two may depend on our specific dietary needs and preferences. The nutritional benefits of rice include its low-fat content and status as a source of energy due to its carbohydrates. However, the refining process can strip away some of its nutrients. While it is a valuable dietary staple, overconsumption of refined rice can lead to health issues like obesity and diabetes. We all know that whole-grain rice is supposed to keep us 'regular'.