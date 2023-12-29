Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Should alcohol be allowed in care homes?
Booze is often banned, although in many enlightened places small amounts are allowed from a drinks trolley at mealtimes, and some even offer regular bars

AJ Linn

AJ Linn

Malaga

Friday, 29 December 2023, 15:23

If and when we ever end up in a care home, adjustment will be one of the toughest things that can happen to us. Unless we are fortunate enough to find ourselves in a luxury establishment, freedom of choice and movement will be dictated by people whose main priority is to make life as easy as possible for them, while our personal likes and dislikes are relegated to second place. Alcohol is, unsurprisingly, one item that is often prohibited, although in many enlightened homes small amounts are allowed from a drinks trolley at mealtimes, and some even offer regular bars.

Nevertheless, these are exceptions and normally alcohol has no place. Even recent studies demonstrating that the odd drink improves social relationships, leading to better mental health, in many quarters it is bad, bad, bad, period. No exceptions. But a new study by the University of Bedford has left no doubt that the benefits brought about by moderate consumption outweigh substantially any negative health factors. The guidelines argue that a prohibition policy 'conflicts with the fundamental principle that people in care homes should have as much freedom, choice and control over their lives as possible'.

As one study put it, a resident wanting a drop of something 'is no different from the person who enjoys scones and cream twice a week'.

In Spain of course they are more sensible and philosophical, while succeeding in finding a balance between minimising risk and maximising quality of life. 'If someone wants a glass or two of wine, we're not going to say no.'

