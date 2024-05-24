Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Game meat
Food and drink opinion

Game meat

In the days before Amazon, Costco or well-stocked Gibraltar supermarkets, there were items that were literally off the menu – and still are – for many northern Europeans in Spain

AJ Linn

Malaga

Friday, 24 May 2024, 14:09

Compartir

Many northern European expats have problems adjusting to the Spanish diet, usually because of the 'overdoing' of olive oil and the free use of garlic. They miss butter and lard for frying, and many have a problem with Spanish mealtimes. But the biggest problem historically was always the unavailability of familiar items. In the days before Amazon, Costco or well-stocked Gibraltar supermarkets, there were items that were literally off the menu – and still are.

The list is a long one, but a conversation with a restaurateur who caters mainly for expats revealed that many miss the occasional roast pheasant or stewed hare. In the good old days, the Marbella Club had an autumnal game menu with wild boar, venison, and wild duck, but the last time I checked the only locations where game dishes were available were villages around Ronda and north of Malaga.

The Germans are great game lovers, so it was natural that Horchers in Madrid, and by association La Fonda in Marbella, offered it in season. Although the scenario is bleak, help is at hand if we don't mind donning an apron and getting our hands messy. Just Google (or equivalent) 'carne de caza' online, and if our pretensions go no further than tinned game, the selection is impressive, starting with the ever-present 'perdiz en escabeche', or pickled partridge (it's almost impossible to find it unpickled).

The website www.carnescaza.com has some interesting items such as wild duck, rabbit, hare, venison, and wild boar in foil sachets, ready to heat up, as well as cuts of game supplied by cold chain.

Wine of the week

Wine of the week

  • Monte Real Rosé 2023

    The first rosado wine to come out of one of Spain's oldest wineries, Bodegas Riojanas, from a 500-metre-high vineyard of old Garnacha vines. Made to the highest standards and excellent value. Around 16 euros.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena ends 'senseless experiment' by restoring coastal road back to two lanes
  2. 2 Tivoli workers on the Costa del Sol amusement park's 52nd anniversary: 'We very much hope to see it reopen soon'
  3. 3 Largest fashion outlet fair on the Costa del Sol returns to Marbella
  4. 4 Suspected drug dealer who fled from UK to Spain faces extradition after being tracked down
  5. 5 The NEW Beach Club Higuerón opens its doors on the 31st of May
  6. 6 Mijas residents launch campaign to stop construction of 'unnecessary' petrol station
  7. 7 Mao Street Food: A New Wave of Asian Flavours at Mijas Costa
  8. 8 Gibraltar government's last-minute talks averts industrial action on the Rock
  9. 9 Specsavers Fuengirola partners with beach clean-up group to recycle old and unwanted glasses
  10. 10 Las Lagunas honours its patron with traditional pilgrimage on Sunday 26 May

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad