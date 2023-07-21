Mollycoddling wine

Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Wine gets more than its fair share of mollycoddling. Most advice to this effect is based on hearsay and myths, which usually ignore the inherent robustness of wines of any origin.

True, red wine is best stored at between 13 and 18C in the dark with some humidity. Too high humidity can lead to mould growth, while low humidity may cause the corks to shrink and allow unwanted air to enter the bottle. Screw caps can solve all problems, even though their qualities are apparently ignored by wine experts, many of whom appear to be unaware of the fact that, properly used by the bottler, they are superior to traditional methods and will never instigate a 'corked' wine.