"The Malaga center is helping us shape the future with confidence"

Mr. Anand, welcome to Spain. Could you start by giving us an overview of how the global EY GDS network operates and the role it plays in EY’s broader strategy?

EY GDS is a very critical part of EY overall. EY operates in 140 countries all over the world and employs over 400,000 people. EY GDS works closely with EY member firms, providing a wide range of services and running EY operations globally. Over the years, we’ve evolved into a center of excellence, driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions.

We’re heavily focused on leveraging the latest technologies, such as AI, Cloud, and intelligent agents, and much of that engineering is done at EY GDS locations. Here in Malaga, for example, we are working on cybersecurity and third-party risk management, which are critical areas for our clients. EY GDS is part of a global network of over 21 locations across eight countries, all of which are interconnected to ensure seamless collaboration and delivery.

Global capability centers are evolving rapidly. In your view, what are the main forces driving this change and how is EY GDS redefining its role in today’s business landscape?

The world is changing at an unprecedented pace, and technologies like AI are becoming central to redefining how companies operate and how we live, work, and learn. At EY GDS, we’re taking this transformation to the next level. We’re not only bringing in the best and brightest talent, but we’re also leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI and copilots to drive innovation across everything we do.

In today’s business environment, where many companies are focused on cutting costs, the ability to leverage technology effectively is critical. But technology alone isn’t enough, you also need a strong team of professionals who can harness its potential and deliver real value. EY GDS is the place where innovation happens, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this evolution.

EY GDS Spain recently celebrated its third anniversary. How would you describe its journey within the GDS network? How is it different from other EY GDS locations and what does the Spanish center bring to EY’s broader agenda?

The EY GDS Spain center is absolutely critical to our network. Its location is a strategic crossroads, serving as a gateway to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the USA, and Latin America. It’s also a gateway for our clients, particularly those based in the EU who prefer to work within the EU for reasons such as time zones, regulations, and proximity.

In just three short years, our Malaga center has grown to employ 930 people, and we’re on track to surpass 1,000 soon. The work being done here is exceptional, especially in areas like cybersecurity and third-party risk management. The people here are phenomenal, and Malaga itself is one of my favorite places to visit, it’s a wonderful place to live and work. I’m always happy to come to Malaga!

Spain is known for its skilled and adaptable professionals, but competition for top digital and AI talent is intense. What strategies help EY GDS attract, develop, and retain leading professionals globally and in Spain specifically?

At EY GDS, we’re a knowledge-based organization, and continuous learning is at the core of everything we do. Globally, we offer various programs to help our professionals grow, including EY badges for certifications, five million hours of learning annually, and free access to classes. We also have an AI Academy to ensure our people are equipped with the skills they need to thrive in the age of AI.

In Spain, we’ve built strong partnerships with vocational training centers and universities, not just in Malaga but across Andalusia. Last year, EY GDS Malaga hired around 160 interns, and 80 of them are still with us. We’ve been collaborating closely with universities, providing input into their curriculums and helping shape the programs and degrees they offer. This close connection with the educational ecosystem has been a key factor in our ability to attract and develop top talent in Spain.

You describe yourself as “a technologist at heart” and have your own roots in Silicon Valley. Technologies such as AI, automation, and cloud computing are transforming the way services are delivered. How is EY GDS using these technologies, and what is the Spanish centre’s role as part of the global professional network?

I started my career as an engineer, worked in the industry, and even founded technology companies, so technology is central to who I am. At EY GDS, AI, automation, and cloud computing are at the heart of what we do. More than 54,000 professionals have completed our AI training, and we have dedicated teams working on AI and building intelligent agents.

For example, in the future, we envision AI agents playing a significant role in areas like tax services, transforming how we deliver value to clients. We also collaborate with external partners and run various workshops and projects to push the boundaries of innovation.

Here in Spain, we’re actively involved in AI development, with strong collaborations across teams. EY GDS is fully integrated with over 80,000 professionals from diverse cultures, backgrounds, and experiences. This diversity and collaboration are what make us unique, it’s what drives innovation and creates better business outcomes.

As the global business environment becomes increasingly unpredictable due to geopolitical shifts and rapid technological change, which trends do you think will most shape the next phase of global professional service centres and how do you see EY GDS Spain evolving within this landscape?

I see the professional services industry is undergoing a significant transformation. Traditionally, it has been built on human experience and advice, but AI is changing everything. This shift is both an opportunity and a challenge, and at EY GDS, we’re focused on leveraging this technology to do things differently.

The workforce is evolving, with more technological professionals joining our ranks alongside business experts. This blend of expertise is critical as we navigate the changing needs of our clients and the broader business environment.

EY GDS Spain is perfectly positioned to thrive in this landscape. With its strategic location, strong talent pool, and collaborative culture, the Malaga center is helping us shape the future with confidence. It’s an exciting time for EY GDS, and I’m confident that this center will continue to play a pivotal role in driving innovation and growth for EY globally.