The Madrid Stock Exchange One of the world's loveliest buildings for selling stocks and shares

The Spanish name for the Stock Exchange building in Madrid justifiably refers to it as a 'palace': the Palacio de la Bolsa.

Construction of the neo-classical style building was authorised in 1878 but the works couldn't begin for another 15 years until the money had been raised to fund them. It was officially inaugurated by Queen Maria Cristina on 7 May 1893.

Its many decorative treasures remain to this day, including frescoes by Luis Taverner and sculptures by Francisco Molinelli.

The patron saint of the Stock Exchange, Mercury, has obviously looked after it well, to enable thousands of visitors each year to enjoy it in all its splendour.