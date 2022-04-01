Film festival closes with resounding success A total of 186 films were shown at the festival, which attracted over 80,000 spectators and participants

After an action-packed and star-studded week, the 25th edition of the Malaga Film Festival came to a close on 27 March. A total of 186 films from Spain and Iberoamerica were celebrated over the course of the week, turning Malaga into the centre of the Spanish-speaking cinematic world. The event also included talks, concerts and exhibitions.

The Spanish winner of the prestigious Biznaga de Oro (Gold Biznaga) award was 'Cinco lobitos', a family drama reflecting on motherhood, by Basque director Alauda Ruiz de Azúa. The Iberoamerican version of the award went to 'Utama', Bolivian director Alejandro Loayza Grisi's début film about a romance between two members of an indigenous community in Bolivia.

In a return to pre-pandemic figures, this year's festival attracted over 80,000 spectators and participants, 80% more than last year. The event raised 200,000 euros.

Juan Antonio Vigar, the festival's director, said that the event had "achieved its goals, and fulfilled the four C's that should mark any cultural project: content, communication, context (in the sense that it is rooted in the city) and commitment (to the sector, to society, and to its environment)".