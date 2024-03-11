Fashion show and afternoon tea to raise funds for Costa del Sol animal shelter

SUR in English Marbella Monday, 11 March 2024, 14:56 Compartir Copiar enlace

A fashion show and afternoon tea has been organised to raise money for the Costa del Sol animal shelter, ADANA.

It will be held on 13 March at 3pm at Rosas Café, Avenida Playas del Duque, Marbella. The catwalk will showcase fashions by Fair Lady and jewellery by Selina.

Tickets for the show, which includes afternoon tea and a donation to ADANA, are 40 euros (45 euros with a glass of cava).

Email: selina@tre.radio to book a place.