European chambers of commerce and consulates get together in Malaga Over 100 invitees attended the networking party in one of the city's most famous hotels

Several of the representatives who were present at the networking party, including Charmaine Arbouin, British Consul. / SUR

More than 100 guests enjoyed a European Business Drinks Networking Party at the NH hotel in Malaga last Tuesday evening.

Hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain (BCC), represented by members from Andalucía and Madrid, the event was attended by members of the Danish, French and Portuguese chambers of commerce in Spain. Guests also included representatives of the UK government's Department for International Trade (British Consulate, Barcelona) and the British, Swedish, Danish and Czech consuls in Malaga.

The evening was kicked off by Derek Langley, Regional Vice-President of the BCC in Spain, who welcomed attendees and explained the work of the chamber and its impact on local, national and international business.

Charmaine Arbouin, British Consul to Andalucía, Ceuta, Melilla and the Canary Islands, reflected on the changes in Malaga in the last decade and how the British, both tourists and residents, are fascinated by Malaga's unique identity and lifestyle.

Isabel Pascual Villamor, honorary Swedish Consul and Investment Director of Promálaga (Malaga city's business development department), reminded those present of how the city is at the forefront of European technical development and is attracting investment from some of the most renowned tech companies in the world.

Following the opening speeches, members of the different chambers of commerce were able to relax and network in a truly international environment.