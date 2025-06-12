Yago School expands its educational offer: Nursery and Primary will arrive in September 2025

SUR in English Málaga Thursday, 12 June 2025, 12:58 Compartir

Yago School Malaga continues to grow. After the success of its Secondary and Baccalaureate levels, and having recently obtained official authorisation to teach the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IB), the school announces a decisive step: the opening of the Nursery and Primary levels in September 2025.

Located in Miraflores del Palo (Malaga City), this international bilingual school has established itself as one of the most innovative and ambitious school projects in the province of Malaga. With a clear international vocation, personalised attention and a student-centred pedagogical approach, Yago School will offer a complete education programme from 3 to 18 years old.

International education from the earliest ages

The opening of Nursery and Primary will give Malaga families access to excellent education from the very start of the school system. Through an active, participatory and bilingual approach, the school incorporates subjects such as Literature, Mathematics, Robotics, Emotional Intelligence, Public Speaking and the Arts, in an environment designed to stimulate the curiosity, autonomy and creativity of the youngest children.

English is present, as well, in more than 80% of the curriculum, and the learning of a third language, Mandarin Chinese or French, is incorporated, encouraging an open and global mentality.

A project with a neighbourhood essence and a global vision

Yago School is part of a well-established educational group born in Seville more than 15 years ago and whose origins date back to Dublin in 1979. Its trajectory combines tradition, innovation and a strong international identity. The result: a unique educational model, based on six fundamental pillars: curriculum, science and technology, languages, music and arts, sport and values.

Since its inception, the school has become renowned for its individualised attention, with support and improvement programmes to enhance the talents of each student. In addition to this, there is a strong commitment to emotional well-being, thanks to its Wellbeing & Safeguarding programme, which guarantees a safe, motivating and nurturing environment.

Malaga City now has IB: a new educational horizon

Last May, Yago School reached a historic milestone when it became the first private school in the city to be officially authorised to teach the IB Diploma Programme, aimed at 16-19 year olds. This prestigious international programme, which can be studied entirely in English, opens doors to the best universities in the world and prepares students to face the future with critical thinking, social commitment and a solid academic foundation.

As Javier Resa, school director, explains:

"Receiving this accreditation has been a very demanding process, but also very gratifying. Each step we have taken has been with the certainty that it was in the right direction. Today we can offer our students a truly global education, without losing the human and hands-on treatment that defines us".

Yago School: more than a school

With the incorporation of Nursery and Primary in 2025, Yago School reinforces its role as a benchmark for quality international education on the Costa del Sol. A school for life, where each pupil is nurtured with a hands-on approach, rigour and respect, and where learning is synonymous with enjoyment, growth and looking at the world with excitement.

