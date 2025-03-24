Schoolwork showcase: secondary poems

Monday, 24 March 2025, 16:58 Compartir

Best secondary poem The Light in the Dark

Beneath the shadow of the willow tree,Truths are whispered in hope that theeMight hear a call, a quiet pleaOf strength and courage yet to be.Although the dark can consume her mind,She fights the battle, where fears combine

Beneath the shadow of the willow tree,Blossoms many flowers for those to see. Each petal soft, with colours so bright,Like a beacon they lead her to the light.The whisper of love, her steady call,The strength she needed to not fall.

Beneath the shadow of the willow tree,Who’s dragging her down? She could not see.The dark does not play fair,infecting the roots of those who cared.But whispering to some, does not compareTo the strength in those who were always there.

Beneath the shadow of the willow tree,Stand her flowers, her sanctuary.Through whispers of love, they ease her pain,Helping her soul to heal again.Each petal a promise, each leaf a hand,Guiding her gently so she may stand.

No longer beneath the willow’s shadow,The darkness scared of the lit up meadow.He falters and his grip is gone,Her battle fought and her war was won.The ashes fall and there she remains,A phoenix born, free from chains.

Beneath the shadow of the willow treeShe found her truth, and now is free.With every flower, her courage grew,A spark ignited and her soul was new.

Emelhyn Wynne-Chamorro, aged 16. Sotogrande International School

Runner-up secondary poem Familiar Strangers

The sun’s beams hit her fatigued eyes, A thought of the past begins to rise. Remembering the sonorous laughs, Now exchanged for endless autographs.

She once had a love, pure and delicate. A person that would never divellicate. Their dreams so bright, as the sky’s boundless hue. Reflected in his eyes, azure and true.

Like the sun and the moon, the stellar harmony. Two souls entwined in the symphony. But the attraction of other ambitions, a force so strong, Tore through their constellation, where they belonged.

Now separate orbits, they drifted apart. The distance - a dreary scar in each heart. Their love, a melody, now echoes with pain, A harmony lost in the pursuit of gain.

But dreams have their hunger, and time couldn’t wait, She had to choose, and that sealed their fate. In reaching her summit, his presence was lost. The price of her dream, a love’s final cost.

The door creaked open, the blinding cameras lit a gleam.Another victory - her face no longer adream. As if joy had long since ceased to show, A mask of success, with true feelings below.

A moment of silence, then a familiar face.Her past now sitting in front of her space. The microphone hovered, his eyes locked with hers. No connection remained, just regret that stirs.The interview ended, the bustling atmosphere died. His wife entered shortly, a child by her side. The little girl, so innocent and pure. A flower behind her ear, her smile demure.

She found the courage to speak, her voice remaining low,Memories of love and loss began to flow. She glanced at the precious soul, “Her name is Amina,” he said, with a glow.

A touching silence, her own name whispered into the air. In the name of his daughter, their story they share.

Alsu Zinenko, aged 15. Atlas American School of Málaga

Specialmention secondary poem The Lone Flower

In the forest

A bud

Hugging itself strongly

alone

Suddenly spring

It blooms

A lovely flower

Flourishing blazing petals of courage

Manuel García, aged 14. Sage College, Jerez

Selected secondary poem Metamorphosis

For years, her pen was stayed

By the truth she could not face,

And she clung on to the symmetry

Wherein the balance hung her sanity.

So long as everything was perfect,

And everything was right,

Then, and only then,

Would she be able to sleep at night.

But in the silence, something clawed.

It scratched at her until the dawn.

When she awoke, she was afraid,

For she knew in the night

She had been scathed.

And what preyed on her,

She knew by name,

Yet she could not admit

The source of her pain.

Instead, she’d go about her day,

Maintaining her sunny outward display.

Her smile alone could make flowers bloom.

Not a soul knew of the darkness that loomed.

So it was, until one day,

When everything began to change.

When she met someone caring and strong,

Who showed her who she was all along.

Day by day, her courage grew,

And she realised imbalance could be beautiful too.

Finally, she picked up her pen.

She was no longer so afraid,

And she began to write again.

Anneliese Masterjohn, aged 18. Phoenix College Málaga

Selected secondary poem Courage in the Air

Courage blooms like wild flowers, In the heart of a weary child. Through the storms, through the rain, It rises up, again, and again.

Petals soft but fierce in light, Turning darkness into something bright. With roots that stretch, with stems so tall, Courage stands, when shadows fall.

Each bloom a race to grace, In every petal, strength that trace.Like flowers bold in fields so calm, Courage grows, as we all brawl

Nicholas Nelson, aged 15. Sage College Jerez

Selected secondary poem Blooming Youth

when you bloom, you bloom like a flower when you dance, you dance in the rain when you cry, you cry a river but all of this takes courage they say.

when you sing, you sing like a bird when you cry, you cry for the world when you rise, you rise to us all and you make everything big, seem small

with your spirit, you give us direction with your pride, you strive for perfection you stand up against the world but that's a lot for a young girl

pride and courage are strengths we all need but sadly lacking, in a world full of greed growing up in a world of misunderstandings but you will freely carry on dancing…

Sasha Blackwell, aged 16. Atlas American School of Málaga