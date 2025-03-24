Schoolwork showcase: primary short stories

Monday, 24 March 2025, 16:59 Compartir

Best primary short story Somewhere Over the Rainbow

The sun had not been up for long and the grass was still wet with dew, when four girls riding their horses set off for a peaceful trail ride through the forests. The forest was filled with the chirps and squeaks of woodland creatures starting their day.

Maddie, who was the youngest of the group, happened to be looking up and noticed a shimmering rainbow stretching across the bright, blue sky. “Oh!” she gasped in surprise, “That is the most beautiful rainbow I have ever seen!” The girls looked up and then Olivia noticedsomething strange about this rainbow. It seemed unusually bright and it seemed to sparkle and shine. Lucie realised that all the horse’s special pendants seemed to have a faint glow. The five magnificent horses suddenly reared up with excitement and started galloping full speed towards the rainbow. They hadn’t gone very far when something magical started to happen.The horses began to transform into wonderful creatures! Joy’s horse gained lightning speed, Lucie’s horse developed shining armour, Maddie’s horse transformed into a pegasus, with beautiful graceful wings, and Olivia’s grew a mermaid tail! Frolicking in the clouds, it seemed as though the fun would never end.

But then something strange happened. The sun disappeared behind the clouds and without the sun the rainbow vanished. Suddenly, the girls felt themselves falling through the air unable to stop themselves. However, the little woodland creatures somehow knew what was happening. They had prepared a lovely soft bed out of feathers, leaves and moss. So when the girls fell to the ground, instead of landing with a thump, they all fell softly on the velvety landing. After that the four girls rode home on their horses, remembering the magical and mystical time they had, over the rainbow.

Joy, aged 9. Aloha College Marbella

Runner-up primary story Don't Look Up

On the last day of June, Area 51 announced an unbelievable warning. Me Martin Gimenez was flabbergasted as soon as I saw this. I was so scared and worried as they explained it on the news. Then after that, they say this, world is ending, the Sun’s energy is pushing Mercury and Venus towards Earth and the rest ofthe solar system. This is because of a solar pulse strong enough to send planets millions of miles away.

I quickly went outside to check if this was real... I looked up. Venus looked like it was miles away and Mercury couldn’t be seen because of its small size! Thousands of space brands were working on a way to save Earth, even NASA. They all agreed that they would have to blow up both planets, But how!

I was still terrified about the fact that we could still probably die! As Days past Venus got so close that we launched our invention, a hypertoxic atomic bomb. BOOM! It exploded into chunks and by surprise Mercury exploded with it...

27 Years later and here we are, alive! Today, the last day of June, Area 51 announced that today is the day Earth gets its rings made of planet fragments.

Martin Gimenez, aged 10. Novaschool Sunland

Special mention primary story Looking Up

When I look up at the sky, I see stars shining in the dark spooky night. When I look at the clouds, I see people dancing and having a good time. I see people facing their biggest fear, but when they look up to the bright sky, all that terrible fear just disappears. I see young, little children facing their first day of school, but when they look up to the bright cloudy sky, they feel free. I see a person stuck in a ditch shouting,”HELP!” for freedom but when he looks at the sky, it’s like a dream is taking him to freedom and his spirit shines bright.

When I look up, I see myself going to my first class in secondary school. I will work and work and enjoy myself; then I will tell my mum and dad what a wonderful day I have had.

When I look up, I see myself shooting a rugby conversion and it’s tied 25-25. When I look up to the sky, it’s like a robot is guiding me to score,”Right,left,right,left”.

When I look up at the sky, I see all the ups and downs that have happened in my life so far as the future comes.

When I look up at the sky, I see challenges and fear. When I look up to the sky, I see all sorts of desires.

When I look up to the bright, sunny sky, I feel hope and love.

When I look up to the sky, living my last days, saying my goodbyes, then I will remember what a nice life I lived.

Radu, aged 9. Swans International School

Selected primary story The Robber of Jewels

Many, many years ago, Jack woke up to a strange sound. Jack was a very intelligent and interesting boy. He saw that his door had been ripped off its hinges. He looked at the old red clock. It was MIDNIGHT. There was a big thunderstorm.

Jack decided to find out who it was. “Who’s there?” he shouted as a tall black THING spun around a corner. Jack tied a white curtain to a stick and his basket as well. He had created a base. Here, safe, he tried to figure out who was the culprit.

He took out a flash light and a camera. He connected the camera to a computer. Jack went out of his base to find the robber. It was SHOWTIME.

He saw a broken window. He put his foot on a pipe that was hanging on the side of the wall and climbed down. Suddenly, he stepped on the wrong place and fell. Miraculously he landed perfectly on his trampoline.

“And now to find out the culprit,” he said, trembling with fear. He looked at a suspicious black shoe in an oak tree.

Jack ran to his house and found what he was looking for: two ropes. He went back to the tree, tied one end of the rope to the shoe, and with the other end, he pulled. A man dressed in black, with jewels in his hand, fell out of the tree. With the other rope, Jack tied the culprit’s arms and legs together. He tied him to the tree.

Quickly he ran to his base and dialled 911. The police thanked him and he got a shiny, bronze badge.

Axel Landal Fernández, aged 8. International School Estepona

Selected primary story Haunted Terror in the Sky

Anna sat down listening to the rain race down the windows. She could smell the sweet smell of baked goods coming from the kitchen. Anna had been up for what felt like hours sitting in the cafe so that she could finish her assignment. Suddenly, her eyelids started to drop and a nap sounded pretty good right about now. No, what was she thinking? She had to finish this; the deadline is tomorrow!

She looked up and saw a glimmering portal. Anna reached out and she got sucked in! The image around her flickered and before she knew it she wasn’t in a cafe anymore. She looked up again and in front of her was a bridge that led up to a floating island! But that wasn’t all on the island was an uninhabited house that looked like if Anna even touched it it would crumble to dust. It was painted in black but the paint was starting to peel off. Anna was scared but a spark of curiosity burned in her. She went up the bridge and thought about how this house was floating in the sky. Anna got on the island and with a loud CREAK she opened the door. There was a large room with nothing but stairs spiralling upwards.

She scurried up the stairs and found an attic. At the time there seemed to be nothing special about it but then she realized there was a small pop up box and Anna couldn’t resist. She twisted the handle before she could realize the grave mistake she made. A dark figure popped out and flung itself at her; she had barely been able to scream before she woke up with a thump. “Are you okay?” a soft voice asked Anna. It was one of the cafe workers. That means it was all just a nightmare. Anna looked out the window and gazed at the stars, like there was supposed to be a floating island in their place. It was all a nightmare, right?

Alma E. aged 11. Sotogrande International School

Selected primary story Molly and the Forgotten Balance

There once lived a beautiful fox named Molly. She loved nature...she loved everything her eyes could see: flowers, trees, butterflies, and bees. But there was one thing she didn't like-humans. She hated them at first sight.

As she rested in her den, Molly heard a strange noise... there it was again! At one point, she realized what was haunting her outside. "Humans!" she shrieked. She had to do something, or else her life might end. She gathered her group and sneaked out quietly when she could. She dodged all the people, reindeer, and birds-until she was sure there was no one left except her own herd.

Once Molly was safe, she dug a new den. She now felt happy and relaxed knowing that those monsters outside had passed. Molly lived such a good life afterwards- so good that all the odds were turned upside down. No more monsters taking over her wonderful town! She had kids of her own, such a unique and special bunch. Though every day, they would steal her own lunch!

One day as she returned from the Amazon, she saw the destruction that humans had caused. She saw how much of the forest had been turned into farmland and bales of hay. She explained this to wolves, birds, and so many more! They didn't listen! They thought that it would stop. But NO! These humans persisted. So Molly proclaimed, "We HAVE to do something quick and fast so that this deforestation will never last!"

She spoke of kindness, responsibility, and fear, but most of all, she said:

Bring seeds to plant away

And soon trees will grow our way

Now nothing could disrupt Molly. Even if humans continued to be selfish and careless, she knew that animals could help and so could you.

Kendra V. aged 10. English International College

Selected primary story Looking Up

Ruby never liked looking up. She only liked smelling flowers (which meant looking down). She didn’t like looking up because she didn’t like the light. She just sat in the dark reading her favourite book ‘The Princess in Trouble’, which was her eighteenth time reading it! Her parents always told her about having courage from her pet Amber. One day Ruby and Amber were drifting off to sleep when… the Light creature came.

Ruby was shocked. She put her blanket on top of her head and screamed “Mummy! Daddy! Help” But they were busy in the shower, and making phone calls. A few seconds later, Ruby and Amber got scooped up by the Light. Ruby shut her eyes tightly whilst they zoomed through the sky and over the buildings.

Then, Ruby opened her eyes and saw loads of flowers zoom pass her in the night sky. Amber shoved the light creature and it started to get lower and lower, and then it stopped. It stopped at a farm. A familiar farm. This was the barn where Granny Sue went every Thursday to collect ingredients for her veggie soup. Then Ruby thought that she should go and collect some ingredients for Granny. So she pulled away from the Light creature, and finally she went flying to the ground.

She picked flowers, vegetables, fruit, some herbs, spices and more. She thought about how she could get home. Maybe she could ride on a flying carrot if she captured some light and mixed them together. So Ruby got out her butterfly net catcher and made it longer with her special screw. It stretched so far that it was huge! So she mixed them together and then…it worked. She was finally flying higher and higher. Next she came to some huge rocks. Ruby and Amber had to avoid getting hit so they turned left, then right and under. After that, she flew over a forest with lots of wolves. Then she came to three paths. She chose number three (as it was her favourite number). Guess what? It worked! Finally, she was tucked into bed. She dreamed about how good her adventure was.

Grace G, aged 7. Sotogrande International School