Schoolwork showcase: primary poems

Best primary poem A story of hope and tragedy

Swing, slash almighty bashMontagues and Capulets at it again “Fight again and be exiled” the King declared

One night at a Capulet’s ballSome Montagues would ruin it allBut Romeo bumped into the Lord’s daughterHe knew that to be with her he’d slaughter

After the party, later onRomeo climbed a rickety wallHe offered her a flowerWith no desire for powerEye on eye, hearts beatingA kiss under the moonlight For the ultimate feeling.

The next day they married Which Friar Lawrence carriedEverything seemed perfectUntil it all was wrecked.

Romeo and Mercutio were chattingTybalt came, swords started dashingSwords clashed until Mercutio fellBut Romeo fought as the clock struck 12Their fighting was out of this realmTybalt fell, Romeo ran, exiled was the price.

Juliet’s parents wanted her to be with ParisThey didn’t know she was already marriedSo with Friar Lawrence she devised a planWhere she would visit dreamland.

But Romeo didn’t receive the letterAnd thought she was gone foreverHe drank poisonShe stabbed herselfWith courage they are together...

Daniel, aged 11. English International College, Marbella

Runner-up primary poem Volcano

Volcanic lightning roaring above the town

Orange and red lava starts to rise

Lava rushing down the volcano

Courage stands as a lonely flower

Agonising cries can be heard from far away

Nothing can possibly be worse than this

On the ground below that lonely flower is still standing bravely.

Jayna, aged 9. Swans Primary School

Special mention primary poem To My Teachers, Friends and Family

My teachers are all so kind Mr Fergal is an awesome mathematician Miss Julie helps with the answers I can’t find Mr Pepe guides me to the right positions!

My teachers are my role models Miss Ellie’s looks are as pretty as a flowerMr Ivan and his team feed us meals Mr Jacey helps us and holds the school’s power!

My friends are all so happy Harper is an enthusiastic girl Maellia helps me behave right like a nanny Poppy and Freya are as nice as a pearl!

My friends are also funny Máximo and Seva both make me laugh James and Dario are as cool as a bunny Miguel and Yoel are like each other’s half!

My family has their own courage My mum always is there to love me My dad always likes to encourage My grandma takes care of her favourite three!

My family is so great My auntie’s cooking has always been at the highest level My uncle’s fun has increased my heart rate My cousins are all as strong as metal!

So this is how to explain the people I know But there is one group I can’t forget They are the coolest people I can show They are the SUR team, with the goals they give or set!

Lilia, aged 11. Calpe School

Selected primary poem Life

I laid in the garden, flowers all around,the day was peaceful, not a single sound.

A butterfly flew and landed next to me,so I stood so still like an old oak tree.

It gave me courage, to see life was so close,it walked around, along the floor and smelled a lovely rose.

I made a plan, so before it flew away,I made a wish for it to come back another day.

Aitana Santos Ospina, aged 10. Novaschool Sunland

Selected primary poem Spring Feelings

Flowers, flowers everywhere In the garden, in my hair. What a lovely time of year Flowers blooming bring me cheer

Standing up adding courage Or standing out That’s what life is all about

Every step along each road With every stride young and old The courage to love To feel free This is what I feel deep down inside of me.

Harper, aged 9. Calpe School

Selected primary poem Love Story

At the Capulets ball their eyes did meetA love forbidden, yet so sweetRomeo and Juliet, their love so strongtheir hearts entwined, where they belong

On Juliet's balcony a flower, and much talking did they sharea secret marriage beyond comparebut then a twist of doomtheir love endangered Sealed in a tomb

Juliet's father made a forced decreeto marry with Paris, a tragedyRomeo ran off, his courage in despairIt felt to him as if it was unfair

Then Tybolt's eyes, a burning coalSaw Romeo in the street, a hated soulAll of a sudden a clash was thrown and their swords metRomeo got exiled, he could do nothing but regret

In Juliet's grief a plan is madea potion to take, on the table it was laidto take her death very much purposelyto reunite with Romeo eternally

Romeo was heartbroken, he heard the wrong newsJuliet was the only person he didn't want to losehe rushes to her, his heart in painto find her lifeless, a love in vain

With poison's touch, his life he endsa tragic horror, a love that amendsJuliet awakens to find him deadher heart shattered, her joyous spirit began to shed

With a dagger's edge she ends her paina sight so horrible, their love hanging on a chainthe feuding families, their hearts now tornunited in grief a new era was born.

Maximilian, aged 11. English International College.