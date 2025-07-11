Duran Duran bring their energy to Marbella

Rachel Haynes Marbella Friday, 11 July 2025, 10:38 Compartir

Duran Duran appeared on stage at Marbella's Starlite festival on Wednesday with an ageless energy and a sound that had the Nagüeles quarry audience engaged from the first notes of Night Boat, the song they opened their set with.

This was followed by old favourites The Wild Boys and Hungry Like the Wolf, which had the front rows on their feet, inevitably with mobiles held high, ready to generously share the moment with the rest of the world.

In an interview with this newspaper last month, celebrated bass player John Taylor said that musicians could never get enough of the energy from a live performance, the reason why they keep going, even though retirement age is looming.

The four stars from the iconic eighties band, frontman Simon Le Bon, the aforementioned John Taylor, keyboard player Nick Rhodes - the "king of shoulder pads" as described by Le Bon later - and drummer Roger Taylor certainly displayed that energy in Marbella on Wednesday.

This was their first time at Starlite, and indeed in Malaga province, and they looked like they were enjoying themselves. Le Bon and Taylor moved around the stage like children in a playground wanting to try every thrill available, putting their heads together every now and again to share their emotion.

They were joined by an equally energetic guitarist Dom Brown, singers Anna Ross and Rachael O'Connor and Simon Willescroft on the saxophone.

Greeted in Spanish

Le Bon greeted the audience briefly in Spanish before returning to English, not a problem for the British majority in the quarry that night.

After more hits, such as Bond theme A View to a Kill and Notorious, it was time for Le Bon's serious moment.

Referring to current affairs, he said, "Musicians just want to bring people together, whatever their politics, under this nice umbrella of music," before dedicating Ordinary World to "everyone trying to find peace and happiness".

After the more recent Sunrise and nineties hit Come Undone, the old favourites continued with Planet Earth and The Reflex and a version of Girls on Film leading into Talking Heads' Psycho Killer.

Encore

The audience participation moment came in the encore, singing Save a Prayer, mobile phone torches held high, and the night ended with the classic Rio.

Le Bon was clearly taken with Starlite, set in the old Nagüeles quarry, saying "I love venues like this".

Perhaps that means they'll be back on the Costa del Sol next year.