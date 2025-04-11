Costa theatre company honours former member with tribute show

Cast of last week's tribute show in honour of June Rendle.

The International Theatre Studio (ITS) held a tribute at El Trapiche in San Pedro last week to June Rendle, who died last year.

The show was organised to honour her 40-year contribution to the group.

Devised and directed by her children, Miles and Nikki, the night opened with a play written by Rendle based on a true story.

After the interval, actor and family friend, Francis Butler, led the cast in a revue of some of her favourite productions.