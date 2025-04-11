Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Cast of last week's tribute show in honour of June Rendle. SUR
Costa theatre company honours former member with tribute show
Marbella

Costa theatre company honours former member with tribute show

The International Theatre Studio paid tribute to the late June Rendle, who died last year

Tony Bryant

Friday, 11 April 2025, 11:14

The International Theatre Studio (ITS) held a tribute at El Trapiche in San Pedro last week to June Rendle, who died last year.

The show was organised to honour her 40-year contribution to the group.

Devised and directed by her children, Miles and Nikki, the night opened with a play written by Rendle based on a true story.

After the interval, actor and family friend, Francis Butler, led the cast in a revue of some of her favourite productions.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Plans to attract more tourists to historic centre of Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Caiman crocodile rescued from private property in Gibraltar after tip-off
  3. 3 Fibre optic network extended across eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Faith meets forecast: Spain's Holy Week on rain watch
  5. 5 Foodie guide in Spain adds pet-friendly spots to its listings: these are the 37 locations in Andalucía
  6. 6 GPS tracking, fire extinguishers and defibrilators: the safety measures being taken for Holy Week processions in Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 UK and Gibraltar ministers hold virtual meeting to advance EU treaty talks
  8. 8 Make the most of your outside spaces
  9. 9 Eastern Costa del Sol town starts petition to call for improved public health care
  10. 10 Malaga village celebrates 60 years of olive oil production

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa theatre company honours former member with tribute show