Costa theatre company honours former member with tribute show

Tony Bryant
Friday, 11 April 2025, 11:14
The International Theatre Studio (ITS) held a tribute at El Trapiche in San Pedro last week to June Rendle, who died last year.
The show was organised to honour her 40-year contribution to the group.
Devised and directed by her children, Miles and Nikki, the night opened with a play written by Rendle based on a true story.
After the interval, actor and family friend, Francis Butler, led the cast in a revue of some of her favourite productions.
