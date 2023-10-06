Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Robin Samuel during treatment in hospital. SUR
Costa del Sol golf club supports cancer appeal fund
Charity

Costa del Sol golf club supports cancer appeal fund

The anniversary dinner raised money for an 18-month-old child who has high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Friday, 6 October 2023, 18:25

Compartir

El Paraíso Golf Club used its 50th anniversary dinner to raise 1,400 euros for an 18-month-old child who has high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.

Captain Peter Williams read about a campaign in SUR in English to raise the 300,000 pounds needed for Robin Samuel to undergo urgent immunotherapy treatment.

The club will now organise another event to further boost the funds needed for the youngster to travel to New York to complete his treatment.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Lots of beer, food and fairs this weekend on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province
  2. 2 Nerja gears up for feria
  3. 3 Attendance at San Miguel fair in Torremolinos 'exceeded the most optimistic estimates'
  4. 4 New tourist attraction at foot of Ronda gorge moves one step closer to completion
  5. 5 New tax data reveals the municipality in Malaga province with the highest average income
  6. 6 Costa tribute night offers magic of two legendary American pop stars
  7. 7 Malaga priest faces harassment allegations from young woman who claims to have been his former partner
  8. 8 Nostalgic '70s disco era returns to Salón Varietés
  9. 9 Port of Malaga registers biggest national drop in cargo traffic although number of cruise passengers is up
  10. 10 Two more teams advance to semi-finals as European Cricket Championship heats up

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad