Costa del Sol golf club supports cancer appeal fund

El Paraíso Golf Club used its 50th anniversary dinner to raise 1,400 euros for an 18-month-old child who has high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.

Captain Peter Williams read about a campaign in SUR in English to raise the 300,000 pounds needed for Robin Samuel to undergo urgent immunotherapy treatment.

The club will now organise another event to further boost the funds needed for the youngster to travel to New York to complete his treatment.