Concert given by young musicians

The Arts Society Nerja held a concert for the winners of its young musicians competition last Sunday at the Teatro del Carmen in Vélez-Málaga.

Thirteen youngsters between the ages of eight and 17, who were finalists in the competition held at the same venue in March, took part in Sunday's performance.

On 10 June six of the winners will be performing piano, clarinet, guitar and violin at El Molino in Cajiz in the Axarquía. The Arts Society is hoping to hold another competition for young musicians in March 2023.