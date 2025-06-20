Coín wedding for lawyer at well-known legal firm

The happy couple with family and friends during the ceremony.

Malaga Friday, 20 June 2025

More than 150 people celebrated the wedding of Jonathan Sutton (De Cotta Law) with Rafaela Heredia in Finca La Cruz de Piedra II outside Coín last Saturday.

The radiant couple were married by local councillor Raquel López and family and friends witnessed an emotive ceremony where Rafaela's family spoke of the couple's eight-year romance and how "Tito Jon" had become part of the family.

Following the ceremony, both British and Spanish guests ate, drank and partied until the small hours, enjoying the "alegría" and "arte" of the Spanish singers and dancers present.