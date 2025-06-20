Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The happy couple with family and friends during the ceremony. SUR
Community spirit

Coín wedding for lawyer at well-known legal firm

More than 150 people celebrated the marriage of Jonathan Sutton from De Cotta Law with Rafaela Heredia

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 20 June 2025, 12:45

More than 150 people celebrated the wedding of Jonathan Sutton (De Cotta Law) with Rafaela Heredia in Finca La Cruz de Piedra II outside Coín last Saturday.

The radiant couple were married by local councillor Raquel López and family and friends witnessed an emotive ceremony where Rafaela's family spoke of the couple's eight-year romance and how "Tito Jon" had become part of the family.

Following the ceremony, both British and Spanish guests ate, drank and partied until the small hours, enjoying the "alegría" and "arte" of the Spanish singers and dancers present.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Puerto Banús, a culinary Mecca
  2. 2 Formidable flamenco singers to show their true merit during Torremolinos music festival
  3. 3 Season concludes with title dream finally over for Unicaja CB
  4. 4

    Manilva offers more than sun and sea: discover the taste of its wines
  5. 5 Cookbooks in the internet age

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Coín wedding for lawyer at well-known legal firm

Coín wedding for lawyer at well-known legal firm